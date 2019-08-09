Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Pardeep and Neeraj power Patna Pirates to victory over UP Yoddha

Patna Pirates were off to a fiery start, as three raid points from Narwal and two tackle points from the defence helped them build a 6-2 lead over six minutes into the contest. Narwal added a fourth raid point to his tally and Right Corner Neeraj scored his second tackle point of the night to reduce U.P. Yoddha down to a solitary man on the mat. Patna Pirates were able to inflict the game's first All-Out on U.P. Yoddha owing to some tight defending and took an 11-3 lead.

The home team continued their good work post the All-Out as Neeraj quickly added two more tackle points to his tally to complete his maiden High 5 in VIVO Pro Kabaddi. A brilliant tackle by Jaideep, followed by two successful raids on the trot by Narwal then reduced U.P. Yoddha down to just a solitary man.

With an emphatic Dash, Neeraj pushed the raider out of bounds and inflicted a second All-Out on U.P. Yoddha, giving the home side a 13-point lead. Jang Kun Lee and Neeraj then added a point each to Patna Pirates' score, as the two teams headed into the half-time break with the home side leading 24-9.

The second half started with the home side scoring five of the first six points, as Narwal completed a Super 10 in the process. But the visitors responded by scoring five straight points led by Mohsen Maghsoudlou and Surender Gill. However, just when U.P. Yoddha were clawing their way back into the contest, a two-point raid from Lee not only revived two men but also extended Patna Pirates' lead to 16.

Azad Singh and Gill reduced Patna Pirates down to three men, but the home side's defence responded by scoring a Super Tackle to maintain their healthy advantage. Vikas Jaglan scored two tackle points in quick succession which reduced U.P. Yoddha down to just three men and, just a couple of raids later, Patna Pirates inflicted a third All-Out on the visitors to take a 41-18 in the contest.

Gill and Sumit added a point to U.P. Yoddha's score in the final minute, before the clock expired, confirming Patna Pirates' 21-point victory.

Source: PKL Release