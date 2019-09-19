Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Preview: Semis aspirants Bengal Warriors, Haryana Steelers collide

Pro Kabaddi Special Page | Full Schedule | Points Table

While Bengal Warriors sit in the second spot, they know a win for Haryana Steelers, who have played one less match than them will see Rakesh Kumar's side topple them in the standings. They will also be wary of the reverse fixture result, which ended in Steelers' favour.

Bengal Warriors come into Thursday's match on the back of a three-match winning streak, with the latest one coming against Bengaluru Bulls.

Maninder Singh scored 17 raid points in that match and led from the front, but another key highlight for Bengal Warriors was Mohammad Nabibakhsh's first High 5 of PKL, which he reached in 10 tackle attempts.

The Iranian all-rounder has been a vital cog in a number of Bengal Warriors' tense matches this season and they will want him to keep delivering at the same level consistently.

Another big player for the team has been Sukesh Hegde, who has shown the ability to deliver big at vital junctures and aid the team's cause.

The trio, combined with second raider K Prapanjan's brilliance this season, has been the reason for Bengal Warriors' success and will once again look to shine to help their team defeat Haryana Steelers for the first time in Pro Kabaddi history.

Haryana Steelers, on the other hand, have been on an excellent run which has seen them lose only one of their past 11 matches.

The star of this period has, undoubtedly, been Vikash Kandola, who leads their raiding department with 116 raid points to his name. He scored his seventh Super 10 in the team's victory over Tamil Thalaivas and showed remarkable ability to control the match once his team was ahead.

Vinay played an excellent supporting role as well and finished with a Super 10 to his name. The raider adds more depth and variety to an already strong attack which also includes Prashanth Kumar Rai and Naveen.

The team's leading defender so far is Sunil, but he has able allies in Vikas Kale, Ravi Kumar and skipper Dharmaraj Cheralathan, all of whom have been playing well in tandem with each other this season.

Game starts at 7.30 PM IST

Live Channel: Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2HD

Live Stream: HotStar

