English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Preview: Dabang Delhi seek revenge against Gujarat Fortunegiants

By
Dabang Delhi clash with Gujarat Fortunegiants (Image Courtesy: Pro Kabaddi)
Dabang Delhi clash with Gujarat Fortunegiants (Image Courtesy: Pro Kabaddi)

Pune, September 15: Table-Toppers Dabang Delhi look to extend the lead in Pro Kabaddi League 2019 table when they meet Gujarat Fortunegiants at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune on Sunday (September 15).

Pro Kabaddi Special Page | Full Schedule | Points Table

After suffering a loss to Haryana Steelers, Dabang Delhi bounced back in dominating fashion to register a huge win against Tamil Thalaivas in their last game. Gujarat Fortunegiants, on the other hand, come into Sunday's game on the back of two successive losses.

However, Gujarat Fortunegiants defeated Dabang Delhi in the reverse fixture and will hope for a repeat, while the league leaders will look to avenge that loss when the two sides clash.

Impact of having good raiders have had a direct consequence in team's results this season. Dabang Delhi, with Naveen Kumar's presence along side Chandan Ranjit have been the top performing raid unit in PKL 7. So they will hope the duo fire them to another win.

In defence they are led by skipper Joginder Narwal and will hope they revive their brilliant home leg form, which supported it's raiding unit brilliantly. But since the end of that home leg, their defence has gone back to their old ways, making lots of bad mistakes.

One of the reasons for this decline has been the form of their lead defender Ravinder Pahal, who had 21 tackle points during Delhi's home leg and looked in terrific form as shown from his tackle SR of 68 as well. Their left corner Anil Kumar has also been a major liability for them and has gone for 19 tackles in the last 3 matches, more than any other defender in the team.

Gujarat Fortune Ginats, meanwhile, will look to bounce back from the loss to Puneri Paltan. Gujarat's disappointing season thus far has been summed up by the failure of their two cover defenders to come good in the same game.

Parvesh Bhainswal scored 3 tackle points, but Sunil Kumar managed just 1 tackle point and when both defenders have scored less than 2 tackle points in the match, the team has lost all the matches. So, Gujarat will hope the two gain back form to help the raiding unit which includes the likes of GB More, Sachin Tanwar and all-rounder Rohit Gulia.

Game starts at 7.30 PM

Live Channel: Star Sports 3

Live Stream: HotStar

More DABANG DELHI News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: BAR 5 - 2 VCF
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, September 15, 2019, 11:37 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 15, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue