Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Preview: Dabang Delhi seek revenge against Gujarat Fortunegiants

After suffering a loss to Haryana Steelers, Dabang Delhi bounced back in dominating fashion to register a huge win against Tamil Thalaivas in their last game. Gujarat Fortunegiants, on the other hand, come into Sunday's game on the back of two successive losses.

However, Gujarat Fortunegiants defeated Dabang Delhi in the reverse fixture and will hope for a repeat, while the league leaders will look to avenge that loss when the two sides clash.

Impact of having good raiders have had a direct consequence in team's results this season. Dabang Delhi, with Naveen Kumar's presence along side Chandan Ranjit have been the top performing raid unit in PKL 7. So they will hope the duo fire them to another win.

In defence they are led by skipper Joginder Narwal and will hope they revive their brilliant home leg form, which supported it's raiding unit brilliantly. But since the end of that home leg, their defence has gone back to their old ways, making lots of bad mistakes.

One of the reasons for this decline has been the form of their lead defender Ravinder Pahal, who had 21 tackle points during Delhi's home leg and looked in terrific form as shown from his tackle SR of 68 as well. Their left corner Anil Kumar has also been a major liability for them and has gone for 19 tackles in the last 3 matches, more than any other defender in the team.

Gujarat Fortune Ginats, meanwhile, will look to bounce back from the loss to Puneri Paltan. Gujarat's disappointing season thus far has been summed up by the failure of their two cover defenders to come good in the same game.

Parvesh Bhainswal scored 3 tackle points, but Sunil Kumar managed just 1 tackle point and when both defenders have scored less than 2 tackle points in the match, the team has lost all the matches. So, Gujarat will hope the two gain back form to help the raiding unit which includes the likes of GB More, Sachin Tanwar and all-rounder Rohit Gulia.

Game starts at 7.30 PM

Live Channel: Star Sports 3

Live Stream: HotStar