Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Preview: Gujarat Fortunegiants ready to "steel" the show against Haryana Steelers

The Giants halted its six game losing streak with a nail-biting win over former champions Patna Pirates in Chennai last week. The Haryana Steelers, on the other hand, are in a good patch of form with five wins in their last six encounters and will be keen to continue the good run.

Currently, Giants are eighth in the points table while Steelers are three places above at fifth and a win coupled with a favourable result in Bengaluru Bulls' match could see them climb to third in the standings.

Vikash Kandola's top raiding form will be a big cause of worry for the Fortunegiants but Gujarat's elite cover combination of Sunil Kumar and Parvesh Bhainswal are more than capable of coming up with a surprise.

Unfortunately for the Fortunegiants their defence have been getting off to horrible starts. They average around 3 successful tackles in the first half and with the form Vikash Kandola is in, the game will be done and dusted by the half time if the lethargy in defence continues.

However, the defending pair comprising captain Sunil Kumar-Parvesh Bhainswal has regained golden touch. They displayed their skills against Patna Pirates where they duo hunted leading scorer of the PKL history Pardeep Narwal.

"Sunil-Parvesh returning to their elements is good news for us. The team is back to winning ways and confidence level has also moved towards north," remarked Manpreet Singh, coach Gujarat Fortunegiants.

At the end of the Delhi leg, the first phase of the Season 7 shall end. Coach Manpreet has left no stone unturned to end the first phase on a winning note.

"With the match against Haryana shall mark the end of the first phase, 11 matches. Ending it on a winning note will give a boost for Bengaluru leg. Players have worked hard, and I am confident of retaining the winning streak," said Manpreet.

Having watched Haryana's matches, Manpreet observed the Steelers are weak in their defence.

"Haryana raiders are doing well but not the defence. We have to take advantage of that," he said.

Going by Manpreet's version, young Sonu Jaglan and seasoned raider Sachin Tanwar should be able to express well.

Manpreet may have been expressive and passionate during the match but before the match, he rarely opens up. However, when asked the selection of the Starting-7, Manpreet said it all depends on the body language of the player.

"Everyone works hard during practice sessions. But on the match day, it is all about attitude and body language. They are essential elements on the mat. Moreover, depending on the opposition, as well, a player is selected," he added.

