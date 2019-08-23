English
Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Preview: Gujarat Fotunegiants, Patna Pirates look to snap losing streak

By
Gujarat Fortunegiants look to snap losing streak (Image Courtesy: Pro Kabaddi)
Gujarat Fortunegiants look to snap losing streak (Image Courtesy: Pro Kabaddi)

Chennai, August 23: Gujarat Fortunegiants will look to snap a six-match losing streak when they face fellow strugglers Patna Pirates in the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Friday (August 23).

Pro Kabaddi Special Page | Full Schedule | Points Table

The last match Giants played was a week ago on August 16 at home, Eka Arena by TransStadia, where they suffered their sixth successive defeat of the season. Patna Pirates, on the other hand, also suffered their sixth loss - second in a row - of the campaign on August 22.

Despite their lackluster form, the Giants lack no dearth of motivation thanks to coach Manpreet Singh, who was a PKL winner himself. Even after a six losses, Gujarat Fortune Giants' dressing room is cheerful and the team led by young and dynamic Sunil Kumar is confident of turning tables at the Vivo Pro Kabaddi League Season 7.

Their raiding department has been led by Rohit Gulia as he is the team's only raider to have scored a Super 10 in this season. The team would want Sachin to find the form that saw him feature among the top 10 raiders of both, Season 5 and Season 6.

Skipper Sunil and his Cover partner Parvesh Bhainswal have scored 48 combined tackle points in the team's 9 matches so far. Pankaj also scored 6 tackle points in the team's previous match to further bolster their strong defence.

This season has seen the team slump to their biggest losing-streak in vivo Pro Kabaddi history so far and Manpreet Singh's men will want nothing more than to return to winning ways once again.

Patna Pirates, meanwhile, will be looking to recover from their defeat to Bengal Warriors quickly and secure a win against Gujarat Fortunegiants to move off the bottom spot in the Season 7 standings.

They have the season's second-most successful raider in Pardeep Narwal in their ranks and the 'Record-Breaker' is in prime form following his 12-point performance in the team's previous match.

However, the defenders haven't been able to make a huge mark so far and after Jaideep, who features fourth in the list of the season's top defender, the next most successful defender is Neeraj Kumar with 19 tackle points in 9 matches.

The team averages 10.11 tackle points in Season 7 but managed only 6 against a strong Bengal Warriors raiding roster. They will hope that the defenders come good against Gujarat Fortunegiants to ensure a big win for their side.

Game starts at 7.30 PM IST

Live Channel: Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2HD

Live Stream: HotStar

Source: Pro Kabaddi

Story first published: Friday, August 23, 2019, 10:05 [IST]
