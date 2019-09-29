English
Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Preview: Haryana Steelers look to bounce back against Gujarat Fortunegiants

By
Haryana Steelers lock horns with Gujarat Fortunegiants in second game of home-leg (Image Courtesy: Pro Kabaddi)
Haryana Steelers lock horns with Gujarat Fortunegiants in second game of home-leg (Image Courtesy: Pro Kabaddi)

Bengaluru, September 29: Haryana Steelers host Gujarat Fortunegiants in second home-leg game of Pro Kabaddi League 2019 at the Tau Devilal Sports Complex in Panchkula on Sunday (September 29).

Pro Kabaddi Special Page | Full Schedule | Points Table

While Haryana Steelers look to bounce back from home-leg opener defeat to book a play-off spot in PKL 2019, Gujarat Fortunegiants will look for a win for an outside chance of play-offs.

In their first home game, Haryana Steelers were handed a loss by UP Yoddha. Gujarat Fortunegiants, on the other hand, will be brimming with cofidence after huge win albeit against Tamil Thalaivas.

However, Gujarat Fortunegiants will be wary of the reverse fixture result as Haryana Steelers drubbed them by a scoreline of 41-25.

Haryana Steelers had to face disappointment in their opening home leg fixture as they lost by seven points to U.P. Yoddha.

Vikash Kandola, the team's leading raider, was able to score just five points in 16 raids in that match. The team will hope their talisman can bounce back since they have their entire home leg ahead of them and will have to perform exceptionally well if they want to finish in the top 2.

Though Vinay stepped up and delivered for the team with eight points, the raiding unit was not able to perform to their potential as Prashanth Kumar Rai, too, managed only three points on the night.

Ravi Kumar scored a High 5 but the rest of the team could manage only three tackle points between them; a performance they will be looking to put behind them with a big win against Gujarat Fortunegiants.

Gujarat Fortunegiants scored the biggest victory of their season against Tamil Thalaivas in their previous encounter and will hope to build on that performance at the same venue just a day later.

Sonu Jaglan scored a game-high 15 raid points, while Rohit Gulia continued his good run by adding another Super 10 to his name.

Parvesh Bhainswal, who had been struggling to find consistency, scored an excellent High 5 in what was a good team effort. However, with only three matches left for them to play, Gujarat Fortunegiants will need something special to make the playoffs but coach Manpreet Singh will be hoping his men can deliver just that.

Game starts at 8.30 PM IST

Live Channel: Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2HD

Live Stream: HotStar

Source: Pro Kabaddi

Story first published: Sunday, September 29, 2019, 11:38 [IST]
