Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Preview: In-form Haryana Steelers face meek Jaipur Pink Panthers

Pro Kabddi Special Page | Full Schedule | Points Table

While fourth-placed Haryana Steelers aim for their sixth win in a row, their opponents Jaipur Pink Panthers will look to avoid their fifth straight loss and get back to winning ways.

Haryana Steelers registered an impressive win over table-toppers Dabang Delhi in their last encounter. Jaipur Pink Panthers, on the other hand, lost by a narrow margin to the same opponent. So, the Jaipur team will look to put that loss behind them and aim for a win.

However, registering a win will be a huge task for Jaipur Pink Panthers. But, the result in the reverse fixture, in which they beat the Steelers 37-21, will give them some hope coming into this game. Plus, they also have the upper hand in the head-to-head record with 4 wins in 7 matches.

Haryana coach Rakesh Kumar will hope star raider Vikas Kandola, who has scored 97 raid points this season will continue his good form. He will be assisted by the likes of Prashanth Kumar Rai and Naveen, who have also delivered when called upon.

In defence, they possess one of the most coherent defensive units this season as all their defenders have chipped in equally. The defensive unit consisting of Dharmaraj Cheralathan, Sunil, Vikas Kale and Ravi Kumar has scored minimum of 20 tackle points and at an average above 2.

Jaipur Pink Panthers, meanwhile, have pinned their hopes on all-rounder Deepak Hooda, whose lack of performance has affected the team's success. He had a good start to the season, helping the team win the first 4 matches. But currently the raiding unit is in a slump. However, the support raiders Nitin Rawal and Ajinkya Rawal have performed in the last four games albeit in a losing cause.

Their defence, on the othr hand, has been one of the best this season thanks to lead defender Sandeep Dhull, who has scored 44 tackle points (4th in the league) and averages 3.4 tackle points per match which is joint 2nd best in the league. He is supported by the likes of Amit Hooda and Sunil Siddhgavali. They will need to up their game as they will be against a top raider like Vikas Kandola.

Game starts at 7.30 PM IST

Live Channel: Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2HD

Live Stream: HotStar