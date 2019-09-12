Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Preview: Jaipur Pink Panthers aim for the double against Patna Pirates

Pro Kabaddi Special Page | Full Schedule | Points Table

After five winless games, Jaipur Pink Panthers aim for a win, while their opponents Patna Pirates will look to carry on the momentum from a huge win.

In their last game, Jaipur Pink Panther ended their losing streak, but threw away the lead to settle for a tie against Haryana Steelers.

Patan Pirates, on the other hand, snapped a six-game losing streak against fellow strugglers Tamil Thalaivas by a huge margin. And that result will give them some hope as they look to get away from the foot of the PKL table.

In the reverse fixture, Jaipur Pink Panthers deafted Patna Pirates by a scoreline of 34-21. So, that result along with a tie in their last encounter will give the Panthers a confidence boost as they look to get into the top six.

To achieve that, Jaipur will hope skipper Deepak Niwas Hooda, who showed glimpse of form with a 14 point raid game after having scored just 17 raid points in the five matches prior to last night's tie with Haryana Steelers, to carry on the momentum.

The defence, however, will be a worrying sign for coach Srinivas Reddy as they have started to fade barring Sandeep Dhull, who had a high-five in the last game.

And with the battle for a place in the playoffs intensifying, Jaipur Pink Panthers will want both their defence and raiders to fire if they are to finish higher in the standings.

Patna Pirates, meanwhile, will pin their hopes on 'Record-Breaker' Pardeep Narwal, who was the star of the show in their last game with 26 raids points. He also became the first player in league history to cross 1000 career raid points during that game.

However, Pardeep can't do it all himself and needs the likes of Mohammad Maghsoudlou, Monu and Vikas Jaglan to step up as often the Pirates have failed to revive Pardeep when he is tackled by the opponents. So, the Pirates will hope that soon changes.

In defence, Jaideep has been the top performer, in fact he continued his good run with 7 tackle points in the last game. But, the team will want a senior player like Jawahar or Hadi Oshtorak to step up and lead the defence if Patna Pirates have any ambition of rising up in the table.

