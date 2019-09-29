English
Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Preview: Puneri Paltan face table-topper Dabang Delhi

By
Surjeet Singhs Puneri Paltan go up against Dabang Delhis Naveen Kumar (Image Courtesy: Pro Kabaddi)
Surjeet Singh's Puneri Paltan go up against Dabang Delhi's Naveen Kumar (Image Courtesy: Pro Kabaddi)

Bengaluru, September 29: Puneri Platan lock horns with Pro Kabaddi League 2019 table-toppers Dabang Delhi at the Tau Devilal Sports Complex in Panchkula on Sunday (September 29).

Pro Kabaddi Special Page | Full Schedule | Points Table

While Puneri Paltan eye a win to have the faintest of hopes of play-offs, Dabang Delhi will look to extend their winning streak and finish top of the PKL 2019 table.

In the last game, Puneri Paltan was handed big loss by Jaipur Pink Panthers. Dabang Delhi, on the other hand, secured their fourth win in five after victory over Patna Pirates.

And in the reverse fixture between the two teams, Dabang Delhi narrowly edged out Puneri Paltan. So, Anup Kumar's team will look to avenge that defeat from earlier this season.

Puneri Paltan have no room for error on Sunday and must win the contest to keep their dwindling playoff hopes alive. They will require an all-round team performance to get the better of the league leaders and must defend decisively to stand a chance of winning.

Pankaj Mohite and Manjeet will be their two primary raiding options and the duo have to deliver for the team, if they are still harbouring hopes of making it beyond the league stage. Nitin Tomar is another name that can have a big say in raiding, if he can find form against Dabang Delhi K.C.

In defence, skipper Surjeet Singh will need to lead form the front and will require support from the likes of Balasaheb Jadhav, Girish Ernak and Sagar Krishna to keep Dabang Delhi K.C.'s vibrant raid force at bay.

Dabang Delhi K.C. have been in stellar form all season and will be expecting to pick up another win on Sunday as they look to solidify a top-place finish.

Talisman Naveen Kumar will be eyeing an incredible 17th successive Super 10 showing, while Chandran Ranjit and Vijay will also be keen to help the side from an attacking point of view having wielded their influence effectively of late.

On the defensive side of things, the experience of skipper Joginder Narwal and Ravinder Pahal has served them well all campaign and will be difficult to overcome for Puneri Paltan. The league leaders could also opt to rest some of their more experienced campaigners and rotate their squad in this clash with a place in the playoffs already secured.

Game starts at 7.30 PM IST

Live Channel: Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2HD

Live Stream: HotStar

Source: Pro Kabaddi

Story first published: Sunday, September 29, 2019, 11:09 [IST]
