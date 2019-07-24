English
Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Preview: Telugu Titans aim first win of the season against Dabang Delhi K.C.

By
Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Preview: Telugu Titans target first win of the season against Dabang Delhi K.C.
Image Courtesy: PKL Media

Hyderabad, July 24: After falling short in their opening two matches of Pro Kabaddi League Season 7, Telugu Titans will be hoping for a change in fortunes when they take on Dabang Delhi K.C. at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday (July 24).

Dabang Delhi K.C., on the other hand, will be stepping on to the mat for the first time this season and will be eyeing a positive start to their campaign.

Head-to-head: Telugu Titans 8 - 1 Dabang Delhi K.C. 1 Tie.

Pro Kabaddi Special Page | Full Schedule | Points Table

Telugu Titans

Telugu Titans need a win to get their campaign going and they'll be hoping their star raider Siddharth Desai can lead from the front during Wednesday's match. Last season's Best Debutant winner will be eager to rediscover his devastating form from last season that made him such a lethal threat to opposition defenders. He'll be supported in attack by Rajnish, who is currently Telugu Titans' leading raider with 11 raid points.

Vishal Bhardwaj has looked sharp in the Telugu Titans defence so far and if C. Arun and Abozar Mohajermighani manage to hit their stride, the team can turn things around very quickly.

Dabang Delhi K.C.

After a successful Season 6 which saw them make their maiden appearance in Pro Kabaddi playoffs, Dabang Delhi K.C. will be hoping to go all the way this year. A well-balanced team, they will be led by the experienced defender Joginder Narwal. With Ravinder Pahal and Vishal Mane to complement him, Dabang Delhi K.C. boasts a formidable defence.

As far as their attack is concerned, Naveen Kumar - who was a revelation for them last year - seems primed to assume the role of one of the lead raiders alongside all-rounder Meraj Sheykh and raider Chandran Ranjit, who are the two other potent attacking outlets in the Dabang Delhi K.C. line-up. If their star players can replicate their form from last season, Dabang Delhi K.C. can expect another very productive campaign in Season 7.

Game starts at 8.30 PM IST

Live Channel: Star Sports Network

Live Stream: HotStar

Source: Pro Kabaddi

Story first published: Wednesday, July 24, 2019, 10:33 [IST]
