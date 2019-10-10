Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Preview: U Mumba, Haryana Steelers warm-up for play-offs

U Mumba need raiding trio to fire

U Mumba, who defeated Patna Pirates to seal their play-off berth, will look to avenge the reverse fixture loss and will hope the raiding trio of Abhishek Singh, Athul MS and Rohit Baliyan help them extend their winning run to three.

Solid defence and rotation

Their defence, meanwhile, has been solid this season thanks to the likes of ‘Sultan' Fazel Atrachali, Sandeep Narwal and Surinder Singh, who along with Harender Kumar will hope to continue their form.

But, with play-off spot already sealed, coach Sanjeev Kumar may opt to test his bench strength as he would like to keep stars like Atrachali, Surinder and Abhishek fresh for the next round.

Steelers look to seal third place

Haryana Steelers also have the liberty of rotating some of their players. But, they wouldn't want to lose any momentum heading into the playoffs and will want all their big guns to be confident and firing as they look to seal third spot.

Steelers have alternated between wins and defeats in their last seven games. So, they will look to register back-to-back wins heading into next week's play-offs.

Team has to fire as an unit

Their main raider has been Vikash Kandola, who has had adequate support from Prashanth Kumar Rai and Vinay. The trio make up for a formidable raiding unit against any defence in the league and will look to test U Mumba's strong point.

Coach Rakesh Kumar's side's defence though needs to remain focused. Vikas Kale, Ravi Kumar and Vishal have performed sporadically during the course of the campaign, but they will need to up their game further for the next few matches and stick together under the guidance of their skipper Dharmaraj Cheralathan.

