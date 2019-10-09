English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Preview: UP Yoddha look to maintain home run with win over Telugu Titans

By
UP Yoddha eye third win at home (Images: Pro Kabaddi)
UP Yoddha eye third win at home (Images: Pro Kabaddi)

Bengaluru, October 9: U.P. Yoddha host Telugu Titans in their third game at home in Pro Kabaddi League 2019 at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida on Wednesday (October 9).

Pro Kabaddi Special Page | Full Schedule | Points Table

UP Yoddha will be eyeing a third consecutive win in front of their home fans as they look to rise to third in the standings with another victory. Telugu Titans, on the other hand, lost their last game at the venue and will want to finish their season with a win.

In their last game, UP Yoddha registered their fourth successive win of the season with victory over Puneri Paltan, while Telugu Titans suffered their third successive loss after a huge defeat to Gujarat Fortunegiants.

However, the reverse fixture result will give the Titans some confidence heading into tonight's game as they tied the game with UP Yoddha earlier this season.

Will UP maintain perfect home record?

Will UP maintain perfect home record?

UP Yoddha, who have endured just one loss in their last five game will be keen to continue their strong performances at home this year with a win over Telugu Titans. The two sides were involved in a tie in their previous encounter this season, but U.P. Yoddha will be eager to set the record straight by putting smiles on their fans' faces.

Everyone firing

Everyone firing

Their lead raider of the campaign Shrikant Jadhav was rested in their last match but could feature on Wednesday. Monu Goyat and Rishank Devadiga carried the attacking responsibility on their shoulders and delivered to the delight of the fans. They will be eager to continue their good form, while skipper Nitesh Kumar and Sumit will be the biggest weapons from their defensive arsenal.

Can Telugu Titans finish on a high?

Can Telugu Titans finish on a high?

After falling short in their last match at the same venue, Telugu Titans will want to give their fans something to cheer about by winning their last game of the season. Their talisman Siddharth Desai will want to get as many points from his final outing of the year, while Rakesh Gowda will also be eager to get amongst the raid points for his side.

Defense needs to step up

Defense needs to step up

Titans will need to produce a much-improved defensive display than their last outing if they are to have any chances of a win. Vishal Bhardwaj has been their top Tackle Points scorer this season and will need to lead their defence with inexperienced individuals like Aakash Arsul and Akash Choudhary likely to feature.

Match start time and where to watch

UP Yoddha vs Telugu Titans game will start at 8.30 PM IST and will be shown live on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2HD, while HotStar will also live stream the game.

Source: Pro Kabaddi

More UP YODDHA News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Sri Lanka won by 35 runs
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, October 9, 2019, 10:09 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 9, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue