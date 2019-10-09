Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Preview: UP Yoddha look to maintain home run with win over Telugu Titans

Will UP maintain perfect home record?

UP Yoddha, who have endured just one loss in their last five game will be keen to continue their strong performances at home this year with a win over Telugu Titans. The two sides were involved in a tie in their previous encounter this season, but U.P. Yoddha will be eager to set the record straight by putting smiles on their fans' faces.

Everyone firing

Their lead raider of the campaign Shrikant Jadhav was rested in their last match but could feature on Wednesday. Monu Goyat and Rishank Devadiga carried the attacking responsibility on their shoulders and delivered to the delight of the fans. They will be eager to continue their good form, while skipper Nitesh Kumar and Sumit will be the biggest weapons from their defensive arsenal.

Can Telugu Titans finish on a high?

After falling short in their last match at the same venue, Telugu Titans will want to give their fans something to cheer about by winning their last game of the season. Their talisman Siddharth Desai will want to get as many points from his final outing of the year, while Rakesh Gowda will also be eager to get amongst the raid points for his side.

Defense needs to step up

Titans will need to produce a much-improved defensive display than their last outing if they are to have any chances of a win. Vishal Bhardwaj has been their top Tackle Points scorer this season and will need to lead their defence with inexperienced individuals like Aakash Arsul and Akash Choudhary likely to feature.

Match start time and where to watch

UP Yoddha vs Telugu Titans game will start at 8.30 PM IST and will be shown live on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2HD, while HotStar will also live stream the game.