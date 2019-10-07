Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Preview: Tamil Thalaivas look to snap winless run against Jaipur Pink Panthers

Pro Kabaddi Special Page | Full Schedule | Points Table

After failing to make the play-offs, both Tamil Thalaivas and Jaipur Pink Panther will look to end their Pro Kabaddi Season 7 on a high.

In their last game, Tamil Thalaivas were handed their fourteenth loss of the season by U Mumba. Jaipur Pink Panthers, on the other hand, defeated Bengaluru Bulls to keep their play-off hopes alive, but that soon diminished by UP Yoddha, who sealed the final play-off spot.

In the reverse fixture, Jaipur Pink Panthers edged Tamil Thalaivas narrow margin. So, Srinivas Reddy's side will be confident as they look to end the season with back-to-back wins.

Tamil Thalaivas are currently on a 14-match winless streak and would like nothing better than breaking that streak before their season winds down. V Ajith Kumar has been the brightest spark of their campaign in recent matches and he will be keen to add as many points as possible to his tally after crossing the 100-point mark in his maiden PKL campaign.

'Showman' Rahul Chaudhari doesn't have a single super raid as well as the worst raid point average of his career in Season 7. He will be eager to produce a couple of big performances to better that record, while some of their younger defenders, too, will be keen to leave a mark on the game.

Despite a morale-boosting victory against Bengaluru Bulls, Jaipur Pink Panthers missed out on a playoffs spot after U.P. Yoddha's win over Dabang Delhi K.C. in Match 122.

However, they will want to carry forward their winning momentum and end their season with a win against Tamil Thalaivas.

Deepak Hooda, who was unavailable in their last game, has been the season's best all-rounder. He will have the opportunity to make this his third-straight campaign with 150-plus raid points if he plays on Monday.

Currently on top of the leaderboard with 71 Tackle Points, Sandeep Dhull will also want to race ahead in his bid to become the season's best defender.

Another individual to keep an eye on will be Deepak Narwal, who showed excellent grit last time around and could well hold the key to his side's chances of a win against Tamil Thalaivas.

