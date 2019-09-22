Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Preview: U Mumba eye fourth spot in clash against Gujarat Fortunegiants

Pro Kabaddi Special Page | Full Schedule | Points Table

While U Mumba look to register back-to-back wins to climb two places in the PKL table, Gujarat Fortunegiants will look to snap a five-game winless run.

In their last game, U Mumba defeated an in-form UP Yoddha side by a narrow margin and will look to keep the momentum to secure the play-off spot.

Gujarat Fortunegiants, on the other hand, stopped a three-game losing streak with a last-ditch tie against Jaipur Pink Panthers on Saturday (September 21). So, coach Manpreet Singh, will hope that result will turn their fortunes as they look for a winning run to secure a play-off spot.

That will be difficult task as they will be up against a confident U Mumba side, who also beat the Gujarat Fortunegiants in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

U Mumba's raiding department has been well-led by Abhishek Singh, who has produced Super 10s in two of the team's last three victories.

He has found able support in Arjun Deshwal, who has been scoring at an average of 5.06 raid points this season and has shown the ability to absorb pressure when the team needs him the most.

Skipper Fazel Atrachali and Surinder Singh have also formed a lethal combination in defence as they accounted for 9 of the team's 11 tackle points in their previous tie.

However, in the opposite Corner, All-rounder Sandeep Narwal accounted for only 1 tackle point while Harendra Kumar put in 5 unsuccessful tackles for scoring one tackle point.

The team will be up against another defensive giant in Gujarat Fortunegiants next and the battle could well be decided on which defensive set up manages their combination better.

Gujarat, meanwhile, will rely on their defence, which led to them tying the match against Jaipur Pink Panthers. And it sees the team in a much better position to take on 'Sultan' Fazel Atrachali's men.

Sachin Tanwar, the team's strike raider for the past two seasons was unable to score a single point against U Mumba this season and will want to change that record as he is starting to find his feet in the competition.

Sunil Kumar and Parvesh Bhainswal, too, looked in good touch in the team's previous match with the latter finishing with a High 5. This puts the team in a good position if the match becomes a tackling battle between two defence-heavy teams.

Game starts at 7.30 PM IST

Live Channel: Star Sports 3

Live Stream: HotStar

Source: Pro Kabaddi