English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Vikash Kandola powers Haryana Steelers past Telugu Titans

By
Vikash Kandolas Super 10 helps Haryana Steelers end home-leg on a high
Vikash Kandola's Super 10 helps Haryana Steelers end home-leg on a high

Bengaluru, October 4: Vikas Kandola was once again the star for Haryana Steelers as they finished off their Pro Kabaddi League 2019 home leg with a thumping 52-32 victory over Telugu Titans at the Tau Devilal Sports Complex in Panchkula on Friday (October 4).

Pro Kabaddi Special Page | Fixtures | Points Table

Vikas Kandola scored 13 raid points and Ravi Kumar picked up 7 tackle points as Haryana dominated the match right from the first whistle to clinch a confidence-inspiring victory.

The match started with both teams opting for an aggressive approach. Titans' Siddharth Desai and Rakesh Gowda looked eager in their raids while Haryana's raiding trio of Vikas Kandola, Vinay and Prashanth Kumar Rai were also looking menacing for the opposition defence.

But the home side finally pulled open a lead towards the 10th-minute mark of the game thanks to Vikas Kanadola and Vinay contributing through multi-point raids. Haryana sealed their first All-Out in the 11th minute to open up a 4-point advantage. Post the All-Out the Steelers took control of the match with Vikas Kandola impressing with his raids.

The raider moved to 9 raid points as the Haryana side inflicted another All-Out with under the 3 minutes remaining in the first half to pull open a 16-point lead. The first half ended 30-12 with Steelers on top.

The home side were in no mood of giving up their momentum in the second half and Vikas Kandola, who secured his Super 10, inspired another All-Out on Titans in the 4th minute to open up a 24-point lead.

The trend continued, despite Siddharth Desai picking up a Super 10 for the Titans, as Haryana maintained a healthy lead. Ravi Kumar and Sunil were having a good day on the mat for the Steelers as they dominated the final minutes that also saw Thailand captain Tin Phonchoo make a cameo experience for the Steelers.

Haryana crossed the 50-point mark with two minutes remaining and clinched a much-need victory. The result will soothe the hurt ego of the Steelers who were battered by the Bengaluru Bulls and Pawan Sehrawat in their previous encounter.

The Kabaddi caravan now goes to Noida where UP Yoddha will play their home leg and look to seal that final playoff berth that is available.

More HARYANA STEELERS News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, October 4, 2019, 21:57 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 4, 2019

Latest Videos

    + More
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue