Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Schedule: Complete Fixtures, Time Table, Match List, Venue, Start Date of PKL Season 9

Unlike last season which was played at a single venue behind closed doors due to the COVID pandemic, PKL 9 will welcome back crowds with matches set to be played across three venues in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune.

The Pro Kabaddi season 9 will see some new-look teams as the likes of Pawan Sehrawat and Vikash Kandola, the most expensive players in PKL history will be plying their trade for new teams like the most expensive foreign player Fazel Atrachali.

While Pawan Sehrawat was made the most expensive player by Tamil Thalaivas, his former franchise Bengaluru Bulls made Vikash Kandola the second most expensive player after Puneri Paltan splashed the cash on the Iranian Fazel Atrachali.

Now, the new-look squads will battle over three months to clinch the title currently held by Dabang Delhi, who defeated Patna Pirates in the PKL season 8 final.

The new season will begin on October 7 at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru and move to Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex (Badminton Court), Balewadi, Pune on October 28 for the next leg.

There will be a grand opening with triple headers on the opening three days. In the schedule released for the 66 matches, each match is unique. Fans will also be entertained with Triple headers every Friday and Saturday, through the league stage of season 9.

Season 9 will begin with the defending champions, Dabang Delhi KC facing U Mumba, followed by a Southern Derby between Bengaluru Bulls and Telugu Titans. UP Yoddhas will square off with the Jaipur Pink Panthers in the last match on the opening day.

The second part of the schedule will be released by the end of October to help the 12 teams assess and rebuild their competition strategies for the second half of the tournament.

Check out the PKL Season 9 first part of the schedule with date and timings:

Date Day Fixture Time in IST October 7 Friday Dabang Delhi vs U Mumba 7:30 PM October 7 Friday Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans 8:30 PM October 7 Friday Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddhas 9:30 PM October 8 Saturday Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan 7:30 PM October 8 Saturday Gujarat Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas 8:30 PM October 8 Saturday Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers 9:30 PM October 9 Sunday Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates 7:30 PM October 9 Sunday Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors 8:30 PM October 9 Sunday Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls 9:30 PM October 10 Monday U Mumba vs UP Yoddhas 7:30 PM October 10 Monday Dabang Delhi vs Gujarat Giants 8:30 PM October 11 Tuesday Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas 7:30 PM October 11 Tuesday Patna Pirates vs Telugu Titans 8:30 PM October 12 Wednesday Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors 7:30 PM October 12 Wednesday UP Yoddhas vs Dabang Delhi 8:30 PM October 14 Friday Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba 7:30 PM October 14 Friday Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers 8:30 PM October 14 Friday Gujarat Giants vs Puneri Paltan 9:30 PM October 15 Saturday Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Giants 7:30 PM October 15 Saturday Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi 8:30 PM October 15 Saturday Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates 9:30 PM October 16 Sunday Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba 7:30 PM October 16 Sunday UP Yoddhas vs Bengaluru Bulls 8:30 PM October 17 Monday Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates 7:30 PM October 17 Monday Dabang Delhi vs Haryana Steelers 8:30 PM October 18 Tuesday Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers 7:30 PM October 18 Tuesday Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan 8:30 PM October 19 Wednesday Gujarat Giants vs UP Yoddhas 7:30 PM October 19 Wednesday Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas 8:30 PM October 21 Friday U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers 7:30 PM October 21 Friday Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors 8:30 PM October 21 Friday Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi 9:30 PM October 22 Saturday U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls 7:30 PM October 22 Saturday Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans 8:30 PM October 22 Saturday Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants 9:30 PM October 23 Sunday Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates 7:30 PM October 23 Sunday UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas 8:30 PM October 25 Tuesday Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers 7:30 PM October 25 Tuesday Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers 8:30 PM October 26 Wednesday Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba 7:30 PM October 26 Wednesday Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors 8:30 PM October 28 Friday Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers 7:30 PM October 28 Friday Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan 8:30 PM October 28 Friday Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddhas 9:30 PM October 29 Saturday Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi 7:30 PM October 29 Saturday Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants 8:30 PM October 29 Saturday Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba 9:30 PM October 30 Sunday Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls 7:30 PM October 30 Sunday Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi 8:30 PM October 31 Monday Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates 7:30 PM October 31 Monday UP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans 8:30 PM November 1 Tuesday Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi 7:30 PM November 1 Tuesday Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls 8:30 PM November 2 Wednesday U Mumba vs Telugu Titans 7:30 PM November 2 Wednesday Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas 8:30 PM November 4 Friday Patna Pirates vs U Mumba 7:30 PM November 4 Friday Dabang Delhi vs Jaipur Pink Panthers 8:30 PM November 4 Friday UP Yoddhas vs Puneri Paltan 9:30 PM November 5 Saturday Gujarat Giants vs Bengal Warriors 7:30 PM November 5 Saturday Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans 8:30 PM November 5 Saturday Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddhas 9:30 PM November 6 Sunday Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants 7:30 PM November 6 Sunday Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas 8:30 PM November 7 Monday U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers 7:30 PM November 7 Monday Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers 8:30 PM November 8 Tuesday Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddhas 7:30 PM November 8 Tuesday TBC vs TBC 8:30 PM