Pro Kabaddi League: Gujarat Giants head physio Dr Arvind Yadav explains why athletes suffer from back pain

Dr Yadav has also worked with Indian Archers and Basketball players during the course of his work and observed multiple reasons why athletes suffer from this issue. He has primarily put it down to the Psoas muscle.

The psoas muscle attaches our upper body to our lower body: it is the only muscle that connects our spine to our legs. It is also one of the most fascinating and important muscles in the human body - physically, emotionally, and energetically.

No matter what we do, you can bet that your psoas is involved in almost every action and movement of the body throughout the day. Even your feelings and thoughts can be linked to it.

The effects of an imbalanced psoas muscle on the lower back are direct and immediate. It can either pull the lower back into lordosis, a deeper inward curve, or the opposite, pulling the lower back flat. Either way, when the lower back is out of alignment, the rest of the spine will be indirectly but profoundly affected by the psoas. The psoas is one of the strongest muscles in your body, and its effect and influence of it on the internal structure of your body is significant.

A tight psoas can arise from the type of activity or inactivity that we engage in. Lack of diverse movement or overworking certain muscle groups can distort the balance in muscle tone in your body.

This imbalance can be especially evident in people who isolate muscles during intense sports/workouts or weight lifting. The focus on training specific muscles rather than the body as a whole stimulates muscle domination in certain muscles and muscle groups.

This muscle imbalance occurs in many sports, such as intensive cycling and mountain climbing, boxing, wrestling, and badminton where the front body muscles are worked more dominantly than the back body muscles.

In these cases, the front body muscles and hip flexors, especially the psoas muscle, develop and adapt to a permanently contracted state. As such, they have the tendency to cause back problems as the shortened psoas pull continuously on the spine.