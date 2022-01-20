Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22: Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddha Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Tips

Maninder Singh has been excellent for the Warriors in Season 8, but he will be up against an in-form corner combination in Yoddha's Nitesh Kumar and Sumit. Nitesh and Sumit have been one of the key reasons behind UP Yoddha's turnaround in the competition.

UP Yoddha are seated at the fourth spot in the points table and another win will help them consolidate their position further. They are unbeaten in the last four games with three wins and a tie against Haryana Steelers.

The match will also be between three great raiders i.e. Maninder Singh, bonus and dubki king Pardeep Narwal, and the mastermind Surender Gill. Maninder has been single-handedly dragging the defending champions this season with fellow raiders struggling. He scored 39 points in Week 4 of PKL which helped Bengal pick up two wins and a tie.

Surender Gill, meanwhile, had 41 points in the same week. He, along with the resurgent Pardeep Narwal, has been vital in changing U.P.'s fortunes in recent matches. The defences will most likely decide which team comes out on top.

Ran Singh's presence in the left corner has significantly strengthened the Warriors defence while Yoddha's corner combination of Sumit and Nitesh Kumar is looking good.

Warriors are currently placed in the eighth spot in the points table and will be aiming to gain momentum from here as the second leg of the tournament approaches.

Dream11 Predicted Starting 7s

Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh, Amit Nirwal, Vijin Thangadurai, Sukesh Hegde, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Abozar Mighani, Ran Singh.

UP Yoddha: Pardeep Narwal, Ashu Singh, Shubham Kumar, Shrikanth Jadhav, Surender Gill, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit.

MyDream11 Starting 7: Surender Gill (captain) (Raider - UP), Maninder Singh (vice captain) (Raider - BEN), Sumit (Defender - UP), Nitesh Kumar (Defender - UP), Ran Singh (Defender - BEN), Mohammad Nabibakhsh (All-rounder - BEN), Sukesh Hegde (Raider - BEN)

Match Details

Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddha

Date and start time: Friday (January 21) at 8:30 PM IST

Live Channel: Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2HD

Live Streaming: Disney+HotStar