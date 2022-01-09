Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22: Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddha Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Tips

While Bulls have bounced back from their campaign opening defeat with five wins and a tie to sit in the third position after seven matches, Yoddha are languishing at tenth with just one win and two ties in their seven matches so far this season.

In their most recent outings in PKL 2021-22, Bengaluru Bulls defeated Jaipur Pink Panthers by seven points, while UP Yoddha lost by 4 points to Dabang Delhi KC.

The Bengaluru Bulls have looked like they aren't going full throttle, yet which will be a concern for opponents considering how the season 6 champions are still picking up wins.

In fact, Pawan Sehrawat has spent a surprisingly long time in the dugout this season while Chandran Ranjit has not yet produced a stellar performance.

The match is often won in a space of 5-10 minutes where Pawan Sehrawat decides to switch the gears. UP Yoddha's task will be to prevent Pawan from doing this to their defence.

Attack is often the best form of defence and Yoddha's raiding duo of Surender Gill and Pardeep Narwal will need to be aggressive against the Bengaluru defence.

Surender Gill has efficiently donned the role of lead raider for Yoddha with Pardeep Narwal still moving gingerly on the mat. The two will need to be switched on right from the beginning of the game.

A defensive approach against the Bulls seldom works as Pawan can produce multi-point raids at any given time. Can Nitesh Kumar and Co stop the high-flier?

Dream11 Starting 7s

Bengaluru Bulls: Pawan Sehrawat, Mahender Singh, Saurabh Nandal, Mayur Kadam, Chandran Ranjit, Aman, Bharat

UP Yoddha: Shubham Kumar, Sumit, Pardeep Narwal, Nitesh Kumar, Ashu Singh, Surender Gill, Gurdeep

MyDream11 Starting 7: Pawan Sehrawat (captain), Surender Gill (vice captain), Nitesh Kumar, Aman, Saurabh Nandal, Mohit Sehrawat, Shubham Kumar

Match Details

Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddha

Date and start time: Sunday (January 9) at 8:30 PM IST

Live Channel: Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2HD

Live Streaming: Disney+HotStar