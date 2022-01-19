Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Tips

The South Indian team are yet to register a win in Season 8 despite good performances from their raiders, while Pink Panthers are on a four-match unbeaten streak that includes 3 wins and a tie.

Despite missing their star raider in Siddharth Desai, Titans have come close to winning games, but have faltered in the closing stages, resulting in 8 losses and 2 ties, putting them in the bottom of the table with just 12 points from 10 matches.

Jaipur, meanwhile, secured a thrilling tie against Tamil Thalaivas in their last encounter and moved into the fifth position in the points table with 31 points from 10 matches.

Deepak Hooda and Arjun Deshwal have begun the season in red-hot form, while Sahul Kumar and Sandeep Dhull have looked calm in defence.

The season 1 champions will need to nullify Titans' Rajnish if they are to clinch a win. Rajnish has been the only consistent raider for the Titans this season in the absence of Siddharth Desai.

Captain Rohit Kumar's poor form saw him miss out of the squad in Titan's previous match. Rakesh Gowda, Ankit Beniwal, T Adarsh and Galla Raju have also performed in flashes and have failed to perform consistently.

Their defence didn't perform too badly against the Bengal Warriors with Sandeep Kandola looking his best again. Surinder Singh and Ruturaj Koravi, however, have faltered too often.

The morale will be low in the Titans camp but a win against Jaipur can certainly change the fortunes for the South Indian team heading into the second part of the season. In the head-to-head battle too Titans have a slight edge over Pink Panthers winning 7 and tying 1 in their 13 meetings.

Dream11 Predicted Starting 7s

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Amit Kharb, Sahul Kumar, Sandeep Dhull, Vishal, Deepak Hooda, Arjun Deshwal, Naveen

Telugu Titans: Rajnish, Ankit Beniwal, Sandeep Kandola, Akash Choudhary, Surinder Singh, Rakesh Gowda, Prince D

MyDream11 Starting 7: Arjun Deshwal (captain) (Raider - JPP), Rajnish (vice captain) (Raider - TT), Sahul Kumar (Defender - JPP), Sandeep Kumar Dhull (Defender - JPP), Deepak Hooda (All-rounder - JPP), Sandeep Kandola (Defender - TT), Amit Kharb (Defender - JPP)

Match Details

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans

Date and start time: Wednesday (January 19) at 8:30 PM IST

Live Channel: Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2HD

Live Streaming: Disney+HotStar