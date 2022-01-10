Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22: Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Tips

Fifth-placed Thalaivas come into the match on the back of a five-game unbeaten run and their most recent result being a 30-30 tie with second-placed Patna Pirates. In fact, the Thalaivas have tied four games out of the seven they have played so far this season.

Haryana Steelers, on the other hand, defeated the reigning champions Bengal Warriors 41-37 in their last outing to move to the seventh position in the points table.

The team from Tamil Nadu have had an impressive start to the season with captain Surjeet Singh and Sagar marshalling the defence. They will however go up against Haryana squad who are on a three-match unbeaten run.

Young all-rounder Meetu has been impressive for Haryana Steelers in the last few matches. Everyone expected Vikash Kandola to be their main raider for the season but Meetu's emergence as a reliable alternative has made coach Rakesh Kumar's team top contenders.

Haryana's raiding unit has been ably backed by the defensive duo of Surender Nada and Jaideep. The former's experience in the left corner has often made the raiders venture deep for points, allowing others to pounce.

Tamil Thalaivas' defence has not fared badly either. Surjeet Singh and Sagar gave even the likes of Delhi's Naveen Kumar a scare with their combination moves.

Dream11 Starting 7s

Tamil Thalaivas: Surjeet Singh, Manjeet, Bhavani Rajput, Sagar, K Prapanjan, Mohit, Sahil Singh

Haryana Steelers: Vikash Kandola, Surender Nada, Rohit Gulia, Meetu, Mohit, Jaideep, Ravi Kumar

MyDream11 Starting 7: Vikash Kandola (captain), Surender Nada (vice captain), Ravi Kumar, Rohit Gulia, Manjeet, Sahil Singh, Mohit

Match Details

Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers

Date and start time: Monday (January 10) at 7:30 PM IST

Live Channel: Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2HD

Live Streaming: Disney+HotStar