Puneri Paltan vs UP Yoddhas PKL 12 Highlights: Aditya, Pankaj shine as Paltan beat Yoddhas By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 23:59 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

Puneri Paltan vs UP Yoddhas: Puneri Paltan had a brilliant day at the office as they thumped UP Yoddhas 43-32 at the Vishwanadh Sports Club on Wednesday night. The win was powered by Super 10s from Aditya Shinde and Pankaj Mohite, while Gaurav Khatri chipped in with a solid High Five. For the Yoddhas, Gagan Gowda stood out once again with yet another Super 10.

Puneri Paltan opened the match on a positive note with a successful raid from Aslam Inamdar to claim the first point. However, UP Yoddhas immediately responded through Guman Singh to level the score at 1-1. PKL 2025 Special Site | Stats | Results | Player Comparison

The momentum shifted when Pankaj Mohite produced a Super Raid, securing four points and giving Puneri a 7-3 lead. But an error from Mohite soon after allowed the Yoddhas to execute a Super Tackle, narrowing the gap to 6-7. The Yoddhas' Guman Singh then added another point to bring the score level at 7-7.

UP Yoddhas briefly went ahead with a two-point lead, but Puneri Paltan fought back to make it even again before the first time-out. After the break, Paltan regained control with three consecutive points, stretching the lead to 12-9 with just over seven minutes left in the first half.

The Paltan extended their advantage further by inflicting an ALL OUT, pushing the score to 16-12. Although the Yoddhas picked up a few points late in the half, Puneri held firm and went into the break with a solid 21-16 lead.

Puneri Paltan began the second half strongly with a well-executed tackle to extend their lead. The turning point came soon after when Aditya Shinde's successful raid helped the Paltan inflict another ALL OUT, pushing the score to 27-17.

Shinde maintained his momentum and soon completed his Super 10 with another successful raid. While he spearheaded the attack, Paltan's defence stayed sharp and denied UP Yoddhas any chance of closing the gap. At the second-half time-out, the Paltan were firmly in control with a 32-21 lead.

After the break, the pattern of the game remained unchanged. The Paltan quickly added to their tally and inflicted a second ALL OUT in the half, stretching their advantage to 37-22 and creating a massive 15-point cushion. Pankaj Mohite also joined the party by completing his Super 10, capping off another consistent outing.

In the end, Puneri Paltan maintained their dominance on both ends of the mat and sealed the contest with a comprehensive 11-point victory, returning to winning ways and reclaiming the top spot on the points table.