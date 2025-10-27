Purvanchal Panthers Joins Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League, Expanding To 11 Teams For Season 2 The Purvanchal Panthers have joined the Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League, expanding the league to 11 teams. Co-owned by Arnav and Aradhya Gupta, the franchise aims to promote regional talent and enhance the kabaddi ecosystem in Uttar Pradesh. By Mykhel Team Updated: Monday, October 27, 2025, 20:49 [IST]

The Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League (UPKL) has announced the addition of a new team, the Purvanchal Panthers, for its upcoming second season. Co-owned by Arnav Gupta and Aradhya Gupta, this team aims to bring regional pride and business acumen to the league. With this expansion, UPKL now includes 11 teams, furthering its mission to enhance regional representation and develop a professional kabaddi ecosystem in Uttar Pradesh.

Arnav Gupta, Director of Citiyano De Resource Exim Pvt. Ltd., and Aradhya Gupta, Director of Citiyano De Firenze, are at the helm of this new venture. Their involvement signifies a blend of business innovation with sports development. Arnav's company is known for its role in India's global trade through premium agricultural and industrial products. Meanwhile, Aradhya focuses on hospitality and sports promotion initiatives.

The logo of the Purvanchal Panthers features a fierce panther flanked by two leaping cats. This design symbolises strength, precision, and unity, qualities that reflect the passion and energy of the Purvanchal region. The team's entry into UPKL represents a commitment to promoting regional talent and celebrating India's sporting spirit.

Sambhav Jain, Founder and Director of SJ Uplift Kabaddi, expressed enthusiasm about the new addition: "With every new team, UPKL strengthens its mission of combining sport, culture, and opportunity. The inclusion of the Purvanchal Panthers adds both business dynamism and regional representation to the league."

The player auction for Season 2 is scheduled for November 3 in Noida, with matches commencing on December 25, 2025. This season promises to showcase greater talent and deeper competition while highlighting Uttar Pradesh's sporting spirit. The league's diversity in ownership brings unique perspectives to grassroots kabaddi development.

Arnav Gupta shared his excitement about joining UPKL: "Joining the Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League is more than a business decision; it’s about celebrating the strength and spirit of Purvanchal." He aims to provide a platform for athletes from his region through the Purvanchal Panthers.

Empowering Regional Talent

Aradhya Gupta also highlighted her vision: "Kabaddi reflects the energy and resilience of India’s heartland. With the Purvanchal Panthers, we want to channel that same spirit through professionalism, inclusivity, and passion." She sees UPKL as a platform that unites communities and empowers young talent.

The induction of Purvanchal Panthers marks another milestone for UPKL as it continues to expand its reach across Uttar Pradesh. The league remains committed to building momentum ahead of Season 2 by fostering excellence in kabaddi while celebrating regional pride.