Relive the best Kabaddi action during Lockdown exclusively on Star Sports: Date, Timings, Channels

Star Sports is giving fans the opportunity to relive some of kabaddi’s most iconic moments; from India’s 2016 World Cup victory to nail-biting matches in Vivo PKL 7. Star Sports will showcase all the memorable matches everyday starting Saturday, 11th April, at 10.30 am on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 3.

From Pardeep Narwal’s magical Dubkis to Naveen Kumar’s daring raids, Fazel Atrachali’s powerful tackles, Pawan Sehrawat’s hi-flying moments and who can forget Maninder Singh’s impeccable season that won Bengal Warrior’s their maiden Vivo Pro Kabaddi title - Stars Sports is letting fans look back on some the best moments of the Heroes of Vivo PKL 7. Not only that, fans will also be able to catch some of Season 7’s most thrilling matches, as well as an exclusive show on current champions, Bengal Warriors.

Star Sports has also lined up the best matches from India’s victorious 2016 Kabaddi World Cup campaign titled 'India’s road to Glory’. Kabaddi fans across the country have been reaching out on digital platforms ever since Star Sports began broadcasting the winning moments of the Cricket World Cup.

After suffering a shock defeat to the Republic of Korea in their opening match of the Kabaddi World Cup, India, led by captain cool, Anup Kumar, rallied back, stormed to the finals and clinched their third World Cup in stunning fashion against Iran.

Schedule:

Show Date Time Channels Total KBD Heroes #1 (Naveen Kumar) 11-Apr 10:30am Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3 Total KBD Heroes #2 (Pawan Sehrawat) 12-Apr 10:30am Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3 Total KBD Heroes #3 (Fazel Atrachali) 13-Apr 10:30am Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3 Total KBD Heroes #4 (Pardeep Narwal) 14-Apr 10:30am Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3 Total KBD Heroes #5 (Maninder Singh) 15-Apr 10:30am Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3 PKL Season 7 Hlts #98- Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates 16-Apr 10:30am Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3 PKL Season 7 Hlts #108- Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi K.C. 17-Apr 10:30am Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3 PKL Season 7 Hlts #133- Eliminator 1: U.P. Yoddha vs Bengaluru Bulls 18-Apr 10:30am Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3 PKL Season 7 Hlts #137- Final: Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Bengal Warriors 19-Apr 10:30am Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3 Kabaddi World Cup 2016 Superhits Ep#1- India vs Iran Final 20-Apr 10:30am Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3 Kabaddi World Cup 2016 Superhits Ep#2-India vs Thailand Semi Final 21-Apr 10:30am Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3 Kabaddi World Cup 2016 Superhits Ep#3- India vs South Korea 22-Apr 10:30am Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3 Kabaddi World Cup 2016 Superhits Ep#4- India vs Australia 23-Apr 10:30am Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3 Kabaddi World Cup 2016 Superhits Ep#5- India vs Bangladesh 24-Apr 10:30am Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3 Total KBD Champions 2019 #1 25-Apr 10:30am Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3 Total KBD Heroes #1 (Naveen Kumar) 26-Apr 10:30am Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3 Total KBD Heroes #2 (Pawan Sehrawat) 27-Apr 10:30am Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3 Total KBD Heroes #3 (Fazel Atrachali) 28-Apr 10:30am Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3 Total KBD Heroes #4 (Pardeep Narwal) 29-Apr 10:30am Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3 Total KBD Heroes #5 (Maninder Singh) 30-Apr 10:30am Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3

Source: Press Release