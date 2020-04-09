Relive the best Kabaddi action during Lockdown exclusively on Star Sports: Date, Timings, Channels

Mumbai, April 9: The COVID-19 pandemic has halted all sporting events across the world leading to a dearth of live sports content.
Star Sports is giving fans the opportunity to relive some of kabaddi’s most iconic moments; from India’s 2016 World Cup victory to nail-biting matches in Vivo PKL 7. Star Sports will showcase all the memorable matches everyday starting Saturday, 11th April, at 10.30 am on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 3.
From Pardeep Narwal’s magical Dubkis to Naveen Kumar’s daring raids, Fazel Atrachali’s powerful tackles, Pawan Sehrawat’s hi-flying moments and who can forget Maninder Singh’s impeccable season that won Bengal Warrior’s their maiden Vivo Pro Kabaddi title - Stars Sports is letting fans look back on some the best moments of the Heroes of Vivo PKL 7. Not only that, fans will also be able to catch some of Season 7’s most thrilling matches, as well as an exclusive show on current champions, Bengal Warriors.
Star Sports has also lined up the best matches from India’s victorious 2016 Kabaddi World Cup campaign titled 'India’s road to Glory’. Kabaddi fans across the country have been reaching out on digital platforms ever since Star Sports began broadcasting the winning moments of the Cricket World Cup.
After suffering a shock defeat to the Republic of Korea in their opening match of the Kabaddi World Cup, India, led by captain cool, Anup Kumar, rallied back, stormed to the finals and clinched their third World Cup in stunning fashion against Iran.
|Show
|Date
|Time
|Channels
|Total KBD Heroes #1 (Naveen Kumar)
|11-Apr
|10:30am
|Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3
|Total KBD Heroes #2 (Pawan Sehrawat)
|12-Apr
|10:30am
|Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3
|Total KBD Heroes #3 (Fazel Atrachali)
|13-Apr
|10:30am
|Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3
|Total KBD Heroes #4 (Pardeep Narwal)
|14-Apr
|10:30am
|Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3
|Total KBD Heroes #5 (Maninder Singh)
|15-Apr
|10:30am
|Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3
|PKL Season 7 Hlts #98- Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates
|16-Apr
|10:30am
|Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3
|PKL Season 7 Hlts #108- Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi K.C.
|17-Apr
|10:30am
|Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3
|PKL Season 7 Hlts #133- Eliminator 1: U.P. Yoddha vs Bengaluru Bulls
|18-Apr
|10:30am
|Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3
|
PKL Season 7 Hlts #137- Final: Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Bengal Warriors
|19-Apr
|10:30am
|Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3
|Kabaddi World Cup 2016 Superhits Ep#1- India vs Iran Final
|20-Apr
|10:30am
|Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3
|Kabaddi World Cup 2016 Superhits Ep#2-India vs Thailand Semi Final
|21-Apr
|10:30am
|Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3
|Kabaddi World Cup 2016 Superhits Ep#3- India vs South Korea
|22-Apr
|10:30am
|Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3
|Kabaddi World Cup 2016 Superhits Ep#4- India vs Australia
|23-Apr
|10:30am
|Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3
|Kabaddi World Cup 2016 Superhits Ep#5- India vs Bangladesh
|24-Apr
|10:30am
|Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3
|Total KBD Champions 2019 #1
|25-Apr
|10:30am
|Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3
|Total KBD Heroes #1 (Naveen Kumar)
|26-Apr
|10:30am
|Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3
|Total KBD Heroes #2 (Pawan Sehrawat)
|27-Apr
|10:30am
|Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3
|Total KBD Heroes #3 (Fazel Atrachali)
|28-Apr
|10:30am
|Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3
|Total KBD Heroes #4 (Pardeep Narwal)
|29-Apr
|10:30am
|Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3
|Total KBD Heroes #5 (Maninder Singh)
|30-Apr
|10:30am
|Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3
Source: Press Release