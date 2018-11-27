Sehrawat’s Super 10 lifts Bengaluru Bulls over UP Yoddha

Six of the seven starters for Bengaluru Bulls scored at least three points, led by Pawan Kumar Sehrawat's Super 10 on the night.

Bengaluru Bulls started the match with vigour, led by captain Rohit Kumar, who scored five raid points in the opening nine minutes to give his side a 7-3 lead in the match.

Pawan Kumar Sehrawat got in on the act as well, getting a touch point on Aashish Nagar to reduce U.P. Yoddha down to just two men. Rohit Kumar got his sixth raid point of the half with a touch point on Sagar B Krishna and Mahender Singh wrapped up U.P. Yoddha's final man, Shrikant Jadhav, with an emphatic tackle to inflict the All-Out and give his side a 12-5 lead in the match.

Post the All-Out, Sehrawat added two more points, sending Narender and Nitesh Kumar to bench, and followed it up with a bonus to complete 150 raid points in the season, becoming the second man to do so. With the score at 15-7 in Bengaluru Bulls' favour, Sagar Krishna dismissed Sehrawat and Rohit Kumar with two picture perfect ankle holds to reduce the deficit down to six.

But two tackle points from Raju Lal Choudhary and Amit Sheoran pushed Bengaluru Bulls' lead back up to eight. U.P. Yoddha finished the half with a 3-2 run, courtesy of two tackle points and a bonus point from Jadhav as the teams headed into the break with Bengaluru Bulls leading 18-12.

UP Yoddha started the second half with fire in their bellies and managed to send Rohit Kumar to the bench courtesy of a tackle from Narender. Jadhav continued his solid night and added to his tally with a touch point on Choudhary, as Bengaluru Bulls' lead was chopped down to just four.

With the Super Tackle on, Sheoran decisively attempted a Dash on Jadhav and was ably supported by the rest of the defence as Bengaluru Bulls quickly snuffed out the momentum that U.P. Yoddha were building on. Kashiling Adake then pinched two more points for his side and Mahender Singh brought down Vishav Chaudhary as the momentum swung back in Bengaluru Bulls' favour. With two more touch points and a tackle on Jadhav, Bengaluru Bulls inflicted a second All-Out and took a 30-17 lead in the match.

Despite the All-Out, Jadhav continued his outstanding night, getting yet another bonus to complete his second straight Super 10. A couple of minutes later, Sehrawat followed suit, scoring a two-point raid to complete his Super 10 as well. U.P. Yoddha picked up the pace in the final few minutes, outscoring Bengaluru Bulls 7-3, but it was too little too late as Bengaluru Bulls held on to win and extend their lead at the top of Zone B to nine points.

