Telugu Titans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers PKL 12 Highlights: Vijay, Bharat Combine As Titans Beat Panthers In Impressive Fashion

Telugu Titans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: The Telugu Titans finally opened their account in Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 with a spirited 37-32 victory over defending champions Jaipur Pink Panthers at the Vishwanadh Sports Club in Vizag on Thursday.

Skipper Vijay Malik and raider Bharat Hooda led from the front with eight points apiece, while Ajit Pawar's defensive brilliance, capped by a High Five, ensured Jaipur's fightback was kept at bay. Despite Nitin Kumar Dhankar's outstanding 13-point effort, the Pink Panthers fell short. PKL 2025 Special Site | Stats | Results | Player Comparison

Titans Dominate Early Exchanges

The opening minutes were evenly contested as both teams traded raids and tackles. However, Bharat shifted momentum with successive multi-point raids, removing Ronak Singh and Meetu before dismissing Sahil Satpal. Ajit Pawar and the defensive unit then tightened their grip, setting the tone for a strong first half.

ALL OUT Puts Titans in Control

Midway through the half, the Titans struck a decisive blow. A failed raid from Reza Mirbagheri opened the door for the Titans to enforce the first ALL OUT of the night. With Bharat raiding smartly and Vijay Malik adding consistent points, the Titans went into the break with a commanding 16-9 cushion.

Panthers Fight Back Through Nitin

Jaipur regrouped after the restart, with Nitin Kumar showcasing his class. He delivered back-to-back raids to remove Chetan Sahu and Avi Duhan, before combining with Mirbagheri in defence to reduce the deficit. The Panthers eventually inflicted an ALL OUT on the Titans to close the gap to three points, sparking hopes of a turnaround.

Titans Hold Nerve in Final Minutes

Just when Jaipur threatened to wrest control, the Titans responded decisively. Bharat answered Nitin's Super Raid with one of his own, securing Sahil Satpal and Mirbagheri along with a bonus. With the match hanging in the balance, skipper Vijay Malik rose to the occasion, producing a stunning Super Raid in the closing minutes to seal the contest.

The 37-32 result marked the Titans' first win in seven matches against the Pink Panthers, giving them a much-needed boost in their campaign while denting Jaipur's momentum.