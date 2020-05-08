English
Star Sports to telecast top performances of Pawan, Naveen and Pardeep on 'super raiders week' for Kabaddi fans

Mumbai, May 8: Star Sports - India's leading sports broadcaster has kept fans engaged by showing the best matches in kabaddi to enjoy during the lockdown season. Coming up next is PKL 7's top three raiders - Pawan Sehrawat, Pardeep Narwal and Naveen Kumar giving fans an opportunity to witness their brilliance on the mat with a special 'Super Raiders Week' highlighting the best performances of their PKL career.

A perfect combination of strength and speed, Pawan Sehrawat has proved that he is the best player at Bengaluru Bulls. He has been the highest scorer in the league for the last two seasons and took his team to victory in PKL season 6.

His ability to score quick points towards the end of the match has helped the Bulls to make numerous comebacks and win in the end. He broke the record of scoring the highest raid points in a single match by scoring 39 raid points against Haryana Steelers. Watch his best performances from 10th May to 12th May.

From Season 2, he has been one of the most valuable players of the league and has led Patna Pirates to three successive wins. Dubki King Pardeep Narwal has made his name as one of the best in the world of Kabaddi. He has been the best performer for his team Patna Pirates since season 3 and has been consistently scoring over 100 raid points in the past 5 seasons and is also the first player in PKL history to score 1000 raid points. Watch his top performances on 13th and 14th May.

Naveen Kumar was introduced to Pro Kabaddi League in season 6 through the NYP (New Young Player) camp and he made the most of his opportunity as he ended up scoring 177 raid points in his debut season. Naveen Kumar's pace and agility has helped him to score consistently as the defenders struggle to catch hold of him. In season 7, he scored 22 super - 10's breaking Pardeep Narwal's record of 19 from season 5. Watch his best performances 15th and 16th May.

Catch the best performances of these raider heroes, battling it out on the mat and scoring points for their team taking themselves to glory in the world of Kabaddi.

Story first published: Friday, May 8, 2020, 19:33 [IST]
