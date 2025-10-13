Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League Announces Season 2 Player Auction On November 3 In Noida The Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League will hold its Season 2 player auction on November 3 in Noida. The league expands to ten teams and features a budget of INR 1.2 crore for player recruitment. By Mykhel Team Updated: Monday, October 13, 2025, 19:17 [IST]

The Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League (UPKL) is gearing up for its second season with a player auction scheduled on November 3 in Noida. This event, organised by SJ Uplift Kabaddi and sanctioned by the Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi Association, will see CricBattle as the official auction partner. The league is expanding from eight to ten teams, showcasing its dedication to nurturing kabaddi talent across the state.

Season 2 introduces two new teams: Aligarh Tigers and Kanpur Warriors. They join returning teams such as Lucknow Lions, Yamuna Yoddha, Noida Ninja, Kashi Kings, Avadh Ramdoot, Bridge Stars, Sangam Challengers, and Ganga Kings of Mirzapur. Each team will have a budget of ₹1.2 crore to build their squad from a pool of 500 players shortlisted through scouting and registration.

The player auction will be conducted in an open-bid format with franchise owners, team representatives, and league officials present. Teams must adhere to guidelines in the UPKL Auction Handbook. Each franchise needs to select at least three players from Category A, four each from Categories B and C, and three from Category D. This ensures balanced squads based on experience and performance.

Players are divided into four categories: A, B, C, and D. These categories are based on experience and performance levels with base prices set at ₹1,00,000 for Category A, ₹60,000 for Category B, ₹40,000 for Category C, and ₹25,000 for Category D. The first season featured around 350 players; this increase reflects UPKL's growth.

Sambhav Jain, Founder and Director of SJ Uplift Kabaddi stated that the player auction is crucial for every franchise. "With ten teams and a larger talent base this season," he said, "the event promises a deeper competitive structure." He emphasised that partnering with CricBattle ensures a transparent process aligning with their commitment to professionalising kabaddi.

Rakesh Desai, Founder of CricBattle expressed satisfaction in collaborating with UPKL as the official auction partner. "Our live auction platform ensures precision and fairness," he noted. This partnership marks an important step for CricBattle in expanding beyond cricket by aligning with UPKL's vision for technology-driven processes.

Upcoming Season Highlights

The second season of UPKL will commence on December 25, 2025. Approximately 64 matches will be held in Noida. The league has also introduced a new tagline: "Apna Bharat, Apna Khel Khel Raha Hai Mera Pradesh." This underscores its mission to promote kabaddi as a sport deeply rooted in Indian culture and regional pride.