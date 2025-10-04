'We’re Taking It Step-by-Step, But 100% We Want to Be Champions in PKL 2025': Fazel Atrachali By MyKhel Staff Published: Saturday, October 4, 2025, 14:29 [IST]

Dabang Delhi K.C. returned to the top of the table with a commanding 43-26 win over UP Yoddhas at the SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium on Friday. The Joginder Narwal-led side have won nine out of their ten games in the tournament so far, and have shaped up to be one of the best sides in the league.

With their dominant performances, the table-toppers are establishing themselves as favourites in the tournament. In the post-match press conference, their experienced defender Fazel Atrachali shared some insight into his team's performances in the tournament so far.

"We have been a good side so far this season. Our team has been playing really well and I am happy with our performances. However, it's too early to think about being champion. We're targeting each game as it comes. Our target was UP Yoddhas now that's done, our focus will be on the next match versus Jaipur Pink Panthers", Fazel said.

The star defender also highlighted how the team is approaching one game at a time and not looking too far ahead. He said, "We're taking it step-by-step but 100%, we want to try and be champion. I think this season we have a good chance this season. I have been in so many teams, but after a long time, I am in a team that is doing well. So, I'm happy and I want to use this chance to be the champion."

The Iranian also spoke about the importance of a healthy team environment, crediting the team environment in Dabang Delhi setup. "Players are happy because of the coach and the management. There is no pressure. You know, a lot of times when I lose a game, the coach tells me, it's okay and that is very important. The coach does not give you pressure and the players are free. And when players have a free mind, they give their 100%", he stated.

Reflecting on the win, head coach Joginder Narwal was also delighted with his team's all-round performance. "UP Yoddhas are a very well-balanced team, so it was a very tough match. But in the end, my team combined very well. Fazel, Ashu, Surjeet, Ajinkya, they all played very well. Everyone contributed today and that's why we won the game", he concluded.