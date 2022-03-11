3x3 Pro Basketball League (3BL): Mumbai Heroes reign supreme in Round 2

'3BL', the only 3X3 Professional Basketball League in India is backed by the Basketball Federation of India and the International Basketball Federation (FIBA).

The third season is being played at the Wyndham Hotel, Mohali from 8th - 21st March 2022 and is seeing participation from top national and international men's and women's 3X3 basketball players.

Mumbai Heroes 'upset' Gurugram Masters 20-17

Despite losing to Gurugram Masters in the initial pool stages, Mumbai Heroes elevated their play in the finals to clinch their first Round title.

In an exciting neck-and-neck encounter, the scores were tied 10-10 and 14-14 before Mumbai grabbed the lead with two minutes remaining.

Mumbai Heroes captain Carlos Martinez from Spain, was inspirational down the stretch. Whether knocking down outside shots, getting crucial steals or making contested layups, Martinez was unstoppable when it mattered the most.

He was well supported by Indian national team point guard Siddhant Shinde, who made a tough jumpshot to take Heroes' lead up to 18-14, with 1:15 mins remaining.

Thereafter the defending champions Masters came fighting back to within 1 point. However, missed shots for Masters proved costly, as Heroes held on for a memorable win.

"We are not the best in anything, but we are the best team. This is only Round 2, watch out!" Martinez said after the finals.

Hometown Chandigarh team reaches semifinals

Earlier, under the leadership of Indian national team player Prashant Rawat, Chandigarh Beasts topped the pool stages to storm through to the knockout rounds.

"I really feel excited about this League. It is a new format for us. We have been playing 5 on 5, now we are into 3x3," Rawat said after progressing to the final four.

"So it is like a fast game from offense to defence and defence to offense. I am very confident with the team now because we have a great rotation."

In the semifinals though, Chandigarh were thoroughly outplayed by Mumbai Heroes, losing 8-21.

Round 2 {Men's Conference A} Results

League Rounds

Pool A

Chandigarh Beasts bt Bangalore Machas 21-13

Chandigarh Beasts bt Goa Snipers 20-18

Goa Snipers bt Bangalore Machas 22-13

Pool B

Gurugram Masters bt Hyderabad Ballers 21-16

Mumbai Heroes bt Hyderabad Ballers 22-12

Gurugram Masters bt Mumbai Heroes 22-15

Semifinals

Mumbai Heroes bt Chandigarh Beasts 21-8

Gurugram Masters bt Goa Snipers 21-15

Finals

Mumbai Heroes bt Gurugram Masters 20-17

Source: Media Release