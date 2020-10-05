Rai edges Fleetwood in play-off to win Scottish Open

The Englishman set the target at 11 under after a wonderful final-round 64, with compatriot Fleetwood sinking a 20-foot putt for birdie on the last hole to take it to a play-off at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick.

Fleetwood - the tournament's highest-ranked player - three-putted the first play-off hole to hand 25-year-old Rai his second European Tour title.

Rai's victory comes after he finished second at last week's Irish Open and moves him into the top five on the Race to Dubai rankings.

"It's incredible," he said. "I played a lot in Scotland growing up and dreamed of playing in a European Tour event in Scotland. To be able to play in it was incredible a couple of years ago and to be able to go still further is an incredible feeling.

"I didn't really see many leaderboards all the way around. I knew we had to play well and knew we had to cope pushing forwards but luckily I had a good couple of breaks and also played very well, so I'm very pleased.

"The Race to Dubai wasn't something I was thinking of, or certainly winning it wasn't something I was thinking of before this week."

Fleetwood is a spot ahead of Rai in the season-long standings and, while disappointed to lose out in a play-off, says Rai was a "worthy winner".

"I played really, really well today, especially on the back nine," he said. "At the end of the day, I holed that one on the last to get in the play-off but putting cost me overall throughout the week. It summed it up with I just pulled a straight putt on the last.

"It's disappointing. Of course, you always look at the positives but I messed up on the first play-off hole and that's that.

"It's Aaron's time, Aaron's week. He played great last week. A worthy winner."