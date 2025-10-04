More sports Abhishek Verma Hails Archery Premier League for Boosting Exposure and Confidence By MyKhel Staff Published: Saturday, October 4, 2025, 13:00 [IST]

The buzz around the Archery Premier League (APL) has gone up several notches as the tournament continues to deliver exciting contests and keeps fans engaged. The league, which brings together top Indian and international archers, has been praised for giving the sport a professional stage and competitive environment.

Prithviraaj Yoddhas' ace archer and Arjuna Awardee, Abhishek Verma, expressed his appreciation for the initiative, saying that the APL provides archers with the right platform to compete at a high level and showcase their talent to a wider audience. He also highlighted how such a league can help grow the sport in India and inspire young players to take up archery.

"This league is a big event. In India, we already have so many sports, but archery was missing. No other country has tried something like this before, so it's a proud moment for Indian archers. With the world's top players here, our archers are getting to practice, compete, and learn from them. The atmosphere is very positive, and it gives us a clear goal to chase," he said.

India has produced some strong performances in archery at the international level, but the absence of an Olympic medal still leaves a gap. Verma believes that the launch of the APL can play a key role in changing that. He feels the league will give archers more exposure to high-pressure situations, sharpen their skills, and help them prepare better for major events like the Olympics. According to him, the APL can strengthen India's chances of finally winning an Olympic medal in the sport.

"At the Olympics, our performance has been good, but it hasn't resulted in a medal so far. That gap is felt by everyone. Now, with the league and compound archery included (mixed team event only), we are stronger. Our team looks very solid, and I'm confident we can win medals. Interacting with foreign archers will also help reduce stage fright. Earlier, we only watched them; now, we talk, train, eat and even travel with them. This makes them feel like teammates, not rivals," he added.

Verma also praised the government for supporting athletes beyond the field. He pointed out that providing secure government jobs has given players confidence about their future.

According to him, this step not only helps athletes focus fully on their sport without worrying about financial stability but also motivates more youngsters to take up archery and other disciplines seriously.

"Sports has given me everything - money, a job and (financial) security. I joined the Income Tax Department as Assistant Commissioner through the sports quota. The government has done well to secure athletes' futures by reserving jobs. Depending on your level - national, international or Olympic (medalist) - the opportunities are there. This support system motivates athletes to perform even better," Verma said.

Talking about his fitness, Verma said, "Archery teaches patience. It's not about aggression, it's about control. Whether you hit a 10 or an 8, your reaction should remain calm. Fitness is both physical and mental. Every day we do half an hour of running or gym, then 5-6 hours of shooting with 300-350 arrows. Meditation and yoga are also important. Visualization is another technique. We imagine taking a perfect shot without even releasing an arrow. Whoever has the best control over the mind and body usually wins."

