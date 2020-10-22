Scott out of Zozo Championship after positive COVID-19 test

It was announced on the eve of the tournament at the Sherwood Country Club in Thousand Oaks, California, that Scott has returned a positive COVID-19 test.

The 2013 Masters champion is self-isolating and will be replaced in the field for the PGA Tour event by Jim Herman.

"While it’s difficult news to receive – as I really looked forward to playing this week – my focus now is on recovery for the final stretch of the fall," Scott said

The Australian has won 14 PGA Tour titles, most recently at the Genesis Invitational in February.

Current world No.1 Dustin Johnson had also withdrawn from the tournament, delaying his return after testing positive for coronavirus.

Dustin Johnson withdraws from Zozo Championship

Johnson withdrew from last week's The CJ Cup at Shadow Creek after contracting COVID-19.

The American was due to return at Sherwood Country Club in California this week, but will miss the PGA Tour event.