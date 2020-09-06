Kaymer makes his move at Andalucia Masters, but Catlin retains two-shot lead

Kaymer, who emerged victorious at the 2010 US PGA Championship and 2014 U.S. Open and helped Europe retain the Ryder Cup in between, has had a fallow few years, but finished in a tie for third at last week's UK Championship and has maintained his good form at Valderrama.

After back-to-back 72s, Kaymer carded a two-under-par 69 as he rolled in three birdies and dropped just one shot at the par-four seventh during Saturday's third round.

Catlin remains the man to beat, though his advantage would have been greater had he not finished the day with back-to-back bogies to sign for a 72, his worst score of the week so far.

The American, who was five shots clear at one stage, has never won on the European Tour, but has claimed four victories on the Asian Tour.

"It's very difficult to win, it doesn't matter what tour you're on," Catlin said in quotes published on the European Tour's website.

"Having that winning experience gives me a lot of confidence so I'm going to go out, give it my all and see where everything lands.

"It's going to be a fun day. Martin's a very good player and I look forward to seeing what he does, but I wouldn't be in that group if I couldn't compete also so I'm looking forward to seeing what I can do too."

Apart from Catlin - who is two under through 54 holes - and Kaymer, everyone else is over par for the tournament.

Jamie Donaldson and Lorenzo Gagli - who had a hole-in-one at the 12th - are three adrift of the lead.

Before this week the fewest players under par after 54 holes this season was 16.



Heading into the final day at Valderrama only one player is under par.#ValderramaMasters pic.twitter.com/HhprndzUPo — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) September 5, 2020