English
Golf: Scorching back nine puts Sullivan in control of English Championship

By Tom Webber

London, Aug 8: Andy Sullivan produced a scorching back nine in the searing heat in Ware to move to the top of the English Championship leaderboard after round two on Friday (August 7).

By posting seven birdies after the turn, Sullivan carded a course-record nine-under 62 to move to 14 under for the tournament and take a one-shot lead over Laurie Canter and Dean Burmester.

Sullivan matched the lowest nine holes in this season's Race to Dubai and Burmester followed suit, an eagle three and five birdies on his way back launching him into contention.

Andrew Johnston and Nicolas Colsaerts were part of a nine-man group sitting three shots off the lead in a share of fourth place.

Overnight leader Cormac Sharvin was unable to replicate his fine performance on Thursday, with three bogeys seeing him sign for a one-under 70 to fall five shots off the pace.

Read more about: review european tour golf
Story first published: Saturday, August 8, 2020, 0:20 [IST]
