Angela Lee expects an ‘extremely hard battle’ between Stamp Fairtex and Ritu Phogat

The ONE Atomweight World Champion believes the final at ONE: WINTER WARRIORS on Friday (December 3), will be nothing short of spectacular. In fact, Lee cannot pick a clear winner between the pair but pointed out what could be some of the deciding factors for both fighters.

"This tournament is finally coming to an end. Having the title of being a Grand Prix World Champion is truly special, and I know both of you will fight extremely hard," the 25-year-old said.

"I think it comes down to who's able to utilize their mixed martial arts game as a whole, who can really incorporate mixing up the ranges and the styles, and who has a more complete MMA game."

Lee has a point. While the talk of the town revolved around the clash being a striker versus grappler matchup, "The Indian Tigress" Phogat's wrestling or Stamp's Muay Thai alone would not suffice to get the job done.

The Indian combatant herself knows that Stamp might force her to trade blows while on the feet. Meanwhile, the Thai fighter has also prepared herself for spells on the canvas against the wrestling sensation.

If they can mix it up, Lee feels that either one of the athletes has a fair chance of claiming the tournament belt.

"Obviously, it's a striker versus wrestler in this case, and we're going to see who's able to bring the other person into their world. I don't really want to play coach because I think both ladies are more than ready for this fight, and I think that they know what they need to do in order to win," Lee added.

While both athletes are vying for a chance to be the inaugural Atomweight World Grand Prix Champion, their eyes are undoubtedly on that number one contender spot to take on "Unstoppable" for the ONE Atomweight World Championship strap.

While Lee is eager to defend her belt against either Stamp or Phogat, her advice to the duo is to focus on their upcoming fight.

"I want to wish you ladies the best of skill. I know that both of you have trained extremely hard. I'm looking forward to meeting the winner next year," she said.

