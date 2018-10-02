Joshua fight will happen, says Wilder

Lengthy negotiations between Wilder and Joshua came to nothing earlier this year as the two camps blamed one another for the lack of a deal.

The American has instead agreed a December 1 date with Tyson Fury in Los Angeles, with Joshua mooted as a potential opponent for the victor, and Wilder maintains belief that the fight can happen.

"At some point in time, it's going to happen," Wilder told Sky Sports.

"And when it happens, I'm going to reflect on all the stuff that I've been through. I'm going to reflect on how many tireless times my whole team stayed up.

"Shelly is like 84. Shelly couldn't sleep, was up two hours, three hours - he's too old to be up that late.

"But boxing is an emotional sport and we've done everything to make that fight happen. I want people to know.

"If people want that fight, it's going to be up to you guys to make that happen. You already know what you've got to do. Make it happen. The fans have got the control."

Even before his thrilling Wembley win over Alexander Povetkin last month, Joshua had booked another date at the national stadium for April 13.

And Wilder is open to fighting in the United Kingdom, adding: "My title says the heavyweight champion of the world, so with that being said, I want to travel the world.

"I can't wait to come over and fight again. We are just waiting on the appropriate time.

"That's never not an option for us, we don't care about where he is, just let it be right. Let's make it right, give the fans what they want, and that's what I'm about. I want to give you guys what you want to see."