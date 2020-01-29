Joshua-Pulev will almost certainly be in UK – Hearn

Unified world heavyweight champion Joshua could face IBF mandatory challenger Pulev in May or June after regaining his titles from Andy Ruiz Jr last December.

Hearn, the 30-year-old Briton's promoter, revealed Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Twickenham and Arsenal's Emirates Stadium are among the potential venues for Joshua to do battle with Bulgarian veteran Pulev.

The Matchroom Boxing boss told Sky Sports: "It's close (a deal) and if it was proving difficult to make, we would go into purse bids now at this stage, or they would order it.

"We spoke to the camps and they basically said we need another two weeks and we'll have it finalised.

"Almost certainly that will be AJ's next fight and almost certainly in the UK.

"The main issue we have is Pulev wants to make as much money for that fight as he can.

"There isn't as much money for that fight in the UK as there is elsewhere, but AJ has given me the instruction that I boxed in New York, I boxed in Saudi, I would like to do this one in the UK.

"Spurs, Emirates, Cardiff, Twickenham, everywhere is in play, but most likely end of May, early June. Joshua-Pulev in the UK."

I want to congratulate AJ and Eddie on regaining the title and look forward to facing AJ in his next bout, as the IBF has ordered. The result is going to be different this time, I guarantee it! pic.twitter.com/8d9LifQGLw — Kubrat Pulev (@KubratPulev) December 7, 2019

Hearn added that it is not totally out of the question that Joshua will step into the ring with Oleksandr Usyk in his first fight of 2020, but Derek Chisora.is more likely to be the Ukrainian's next opponent.

"Possible, but we've pretty much agreed terms now with Chisora and Usyk for that fight," Hearn stated.

"It's just a case of finalising it, March 28, early April, but I'm very confident you'll see that fight as well."