Anuj Kumar Taliyan wins gold medal at 11th World Bodybuilding Championship, gets a rousing reception in Bengaluru

By
Anuj Kumar Taliyan wins gold medal at 11th World Bodybuilding Championship, gets a roaring reception in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Nov 27: India's Anuj Kumar Taliyan received a rousing welcome in Bengaluru on Wednesday (November 27) after winning a gold medal in 100+ kg weight category in the 11th World Body Building Championship held at Juju Island, South Korea.

Anuj Kumar, who is a Havildar at Madras Engineer Group in the Indian Army, was greeted by senior officials of the Indian Army on his arrival at the centre in the Garden City. The championship was held on November 5-11.

He won the Mr India title in 2018 at the 12th National Body Building Championship in Chennai. It was the second occasion when he won the pageant last year. Anuj's elder brother Shyamveer Taliyan is his coach.

A video is also going viral on social media in which Anuj is showing his bodybuilding moves to the local audiences on the tunes of the popular song 'Sahore Baahubali' from the film 'Baahubali - The Conclusion'.

Recently, a Delhi-based Malayalee bodybuilder, Chitharesh Natesan, became the first Indian man to win the Mr Universe title at the World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championship held in South Korea. The competition was organised by the World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Federation (WBPF).

The Delhi-based 33-year-old muscle man from Kerala is known as the 'Indian Monster' in bodybuilding circles.

At the same event, Indian bodybuilders came second in the 'team event' category.

Read more about: south korea bengaluru india
Story first published: Wednesday, November 27, 2019, 12:31 [IST]
