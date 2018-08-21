English

Asian Games 2018: Dipa Karmakar makes beam final in gymnastics; Pranati, Aruna in vault final

Jakarta, August 21: Star gymnast Dipa Karmakar failed to qualify for the vault final but made the cut in the balance beam as India also booked a berth in the title round of the team competition in the Asian Games here on Tuesday (August 21).

Dipa, who had narrowly missed a bronze in the vault final in the 2016 Rio Olympics, finished eighth in her pet event's qualification round with a score of 13.225. She could not qualify in the vault final as her two compatriots Pranati Nayak (13.425) and Aruna Budda Reddy (13.350) finished above her at sixth and seventh respectively.

Only two competitors from a country can qualify for the final round. Fang Ko-Ching (13.050) of Chinese Taipei, who finished below Dipa at ninth, benefited from 'two from one country rule' as she made it to the finals. Yeo Seojeong of South Korea topped the vault chart with a score of 14.450. The women's vault final is scheduled for August 23.

Dipa, however, made it to the balance beam final after finishing seventh with a score of 12.750. Chen Yile of China finished on top in the qualification round with a score of 14.800. Top eight competitors from the qualification round qualify for the final. The balance beam final will be held on August 24.

In the team competition, India finished seventh in the qualification to make it to the final round to be held on Wednesday (August 22). China qualified as the top team with a score of 166.100, followed by North Korea (158.500) and South Korea (155.300).

Four gymnasts performed in each of the four apparatus -- vault, uneven bars, balance beam and floor -- and three best scores are counted in the team tally. Dipa, Pranati Nayak, Aruna and Pranati Das competed for India.

