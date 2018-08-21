Asian Games 2018: Dipa Karmakar makes beam final in gymnastics; Pranati, Aruna in vault final

Dipa, who had narrowly missed a bronze in the vault final in the 2016 Rio Olympics, finished eighth in her pet event's qualification round with a score of 13.225. She could not qualify in the vault final as her two compatriots Pranati Nayak (13.425) and Aruna Budda Reddy (13.350) finished above her at sixth and seventh respectively.

Asian Games special page | Teen wins shooting gold | Day 4 schedule

Only two competitors from a country can qualify for the final round. Fang Ko-Ching (13.050) of Chinese Taipei, who finished below Dipa at ninth, benefited from 'two from one country rule' as she made it to the finals. Yeo Seojeong of South Korea topped the vault chart with a score of 14.450. The women's vault final is scheduled for August 23.

#Gymnastics @DipaKarmakar scores 13.225 in vault and is currently in 7th position. But she is third among the Indians behind Pranati Nayak and Aruna Buddha Reddy and is out of the individual vault final since only two players from one country qualify #AsianGames2018 pic.twitter.com/ldDEFfC9I4 — Abhijeet Kulkarni (@abk6580) August 21, 2018

Dipa, however, made it to the balance beam final after finishing seventh with a score of 12.750. Chen Yile of China finished on top in the qualification round with a score of 14.800. Top eight competitors from the qualification round qualify for the final. The balance beam final will be held on August 24.

In the team competition, India finished seventh in the qualification to make it to the final round to be held on Wednesday (August 22). China qualified as the top team with a score of 166.100, followed by North Korea (158.500) and South Korea (155.300).

No wound can knock her down. No struggle can shake her ground. She is Unlimited. She is Dipa Karmakar. Turn on notifications to know her match schedule and share your support: https://t.co/o4HsrtGheG #BeUnlimited pic.twitter.com/YmvnL4AyfH — Edelweiss Group (@EdelweissFin) August 16, 2018

Four gymnasts performed in each of the four apparatus -- vault, uneven bars, balance beam and floor -- and three best scores are counted in the team tally. Dipa, Pranati Nayak, Aruna and Pranati Das competed for India.