Asian Games 2018: India win two silver medals in Equestrian

Jakarta, August 26: India claimed two medals in the equestrian event with Fouaad Mirza securing the silver in individual jumping event besides guiding the country to a second-place finish in the team competition at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta on Sunday (August 26).

Mirza finished second with a score of 26.40 to hand the country its first individual medal in the sport at the Games since 1982. Meanwhile, Japan's Oiwa Yoshiaki clinched the gold with a score of 22.70 and China's Alex Tian Hua finished third with 27.10 points.

Mirza was en route to clinch the gold, but a knock down in the final routine meant the Indian had to settle for second place as Yoshiaki had completed his routine without any penalty points.

In the team event, Indian team comprising Miraza, Rakesh Kumar, Ashish Malik and Jitender Singh finished second with a score of 121.30 behind Japan's score of 82.40. While, Thailand finished third with 126.70 points.

    Story first published: Sunday, August 26, 2018, 13:32 [IST]
    Read in Telugu: ఆసియా గేమ్స్: ఈక్వెస్టియాన్ విభాగంలో భారత్‌కు రెండు పతకాలు

