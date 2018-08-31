English

Asian Games 2018: India women's Squash team beats Malaysia to reach final

Indias Joshna Chinappa in action during womens squash semifinal match against Malaysia
India's Joshna Chinappa in action during women's squash semifinal match against Malaysia

Jakarta, August 31: The Indian women's squash team knocked out defending champions Malaysia to enter the gold medal match in the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta on Friday (August 31).

The Indian team, comprising Joshana Chinappa, Dipika Pallikal Karthik, Sunayna Kuruvilla and Tanvi Khanna, defeated top seeded Malaysia comprising David Nicol, Sivasangari Subramaniam, Wee Wern Low and Aifa Azman 2-0 to assure at least a silver.

Now, the Indian women will either face Hong Kong or Japan in the final on Saturday (September 1).

(With inputs from PTI)

    Friday, August 31, 2018, 12:18 [IST]
