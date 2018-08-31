Asian Games 2018: India women's Squash team beats Malaysia to reach final

Jakarta, August 31: The Indian women's squash team knocked out defending champions Malaysia to enter the gold medal match in the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta on Friday (August 31).
The Indian team, comprising Joshana Chinappa, Dipika Pallikal Karthik, Sunayna Kuruvilla and Tanvi Khanna, defeated top seeded Malaysia comprising David Nicol, Sivasangari Subramaniam, Wee Wern Low and Aifa Azman 2-0 to assure at least a silver.
Now, the Indian women will either face Hong Kong or Japan in the final on Saturday (September 1).
#TeamIndia at the #AsianGames2018— Team India (@ioaindia) August 31, 2018
In #Squash, Indian Women's team defeated the top seeded Malaysian players in the Semifinals match of Women's team event. #TeamIndia beat Malaysia 2-0 to storm into the Gold medal Finals. #WellDone girls 🇮🇳👏#AllTheBest#IAmTeamIndia pic.twitter.com/uzFnd25J0b
(With inputs from PTI)