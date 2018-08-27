English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Asian Games 2018: Indian men's table tennis reaches semis, assured of medal

Posted By:
Sharath Kamal, Indian paddler
Sharath Kamal, Indian paddler

Jakarta, August 27: The Indian men's table tennis team defeated Japan 3-1 to qualify for the semifinals of the team event at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta on Monday (August 27).

It was their third match on Monday after beating Macau and Vietnam 3-0 each, but the trio of Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan G and Harmeet Desai did not show any signs of fatigue as they brushed aside Japan.

Asian Games special page | Medals tally | Day 10 schedule

Sathiyan got India off to a great start by beating Jin Ueda 11-9, 11-9, 11-7 in the first clash.

Kamal then stood up to the challenge of Kenta Matsudaira 11-8, 12-10, 11-8 to increase India's lead.

However, Desai suffered a close five-game 11-9, 12-14, 11-8, 8-11, 4-11 defeat to Masaki Yoshida in the third match-up.

However, Sathiyan returned to beat Kenta Matsudaira 12-10, 6-11, 11-7 11-4 in the fourth match-up to seal the victory for India and a place in the semifinals.

They are up against South Korea in the last-four clash but are already assured of a bronze from the event. South Korea defeated North Korea 3-2 in another quarterfinal.

The semifinal will be held at 11 am on Tuesday, August 28. Watch the proceedings live on Sony Ten Network or Sony Liv.

The women's team of Manika Batra, Ayhika Mukherjee and Mouma Das, however, lost their quarterfinal 1-3 to Hong Kong.

Only Batra prevailed over Ho Ching Lee 11-9, 11-9, 5-11, 11-6 in the opening match-up.

Mukherjee lost 14-12, 4-11, 10-12, 8-11 to Hoi Kem Doo, while Das lost 6-11, 13-11, 11-8, 3-11, 5-11 to Soo Wai Yam Minnie.

Batra could have got India back in the match-up but she lost the fourth round 8-11, 8-11, 11-13 to Doo to bow out of the competition.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: SEV 0 - 0 VIL
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Monday, August 27, 2018, 22:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 27, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue