India's schedule on Day 10 of Asian Games 2018 - PV Sindhu, Jinson Johnson to vie for gold

On Day 10 (August 28) of the Asian Games 2018, PV Sindhu will look to add a ninth gold medal to India's medals' tally when she takes on Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu Ying in the Women's Singles final. Tzu Ying had defeated Nehwal in a semifinal on Monday.

The two compound archery teams will battle it out with Korea for the first prize in the team event.

That apart, Jinson Johnson and Manjith Singh will feature in the Men's 800m final on Tuesday, August 28.

Hima Das and Dutee Chand, who have bagged silver already, will begin their campaign in the 200m run as well.

Here's India's full schedule on Day 10 of the Asian Games 2018 -

Archery:

India vs Korea in Compound Women's Team final at 11.15 am IST

India vs Korea in Compound Men's Team final at 12.05 am IST

Athletics:

Swapna Barman, Purnima Hembram in Women's Heptathlon from 7.30 am IST

Hima Das, Dutee Chand in Women's 200m heats from 8.15 am IST

Annu Rani in Women's Javelin Throw from 5.55 pm IST

Jinson Johnson, Manjith Singh in Men's 800m final at 6.10 pm IST

Suriya Loganathan, Sanjivani Jadhav in Women's 5,000m final at 6.20 pm IST

Team India in 4x400m Mixed Relay at 7.15 pm IST

Badminton:

PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu Ying in Women's Singles final at 11.40 am IST

Boxing: Sonia Lather vs Jo Son Hwa in Women's Feather (57kg) quarterfinals at 1 pm IST

Pavitra vs Hasanah Huswatun in Women's Light (60kg) quarterfinals at 1.45 pm IST

Bridge:

Arunkumar Sinha, Choksi Rita

Satyanarayana Bachiraju, Kiran Nadar

Rajeev Khandelwal, Himani Khandelwal in Mixed Pair Qualification Round from 8 am IST

Pranab Bardhan, Shibhnath Sarkar

Subhash Gupta, Sapan Desai

Sumith Mukherjee, Debabrata Majumder in Men's Pair Qualification Round from 8.30 am IST

Cycling:

Deborah, Aleena Reji in Women's Keirin Round 1 at 7.30 am IST

Team India in Women's Team Pursuit Round 1 at 7.30 am IST

Diving:

K Ramanand Sharma, Siddarth Pardeshi in Men's Synchronised 3m Springboard from 6.45 pm IST

Equestrian:

Kaevaan Kevic Setalvad, Chetan Reddy Nakula, Zahan Kevic Setalvad in Jumping (individual) Qualifier 1 from 6.30 am IST

Hockey:

Men: India vs Sri Lanka at 2.30 pm IST

The Indian Men’s Hockey Team will take on Sri Lanka in their final pool-stage match at the @asiangames2018 on 28th August. Tune in to @SPNSportsIndia and @SonyLIV at 2:30 PM (IST) tomorrow to watch the action LIVE! #IndiaKaGame #AsianGames2018 #INDvSRI pic.twitter.com/GFEyHMvMFB — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) August 27, 2018

Kurash:

Jatin, Jacky Gahlot in Men's Under 66 kg from 12.30 pm IST

Parikshit Kumar, Aswin Padari Chandran in Men's Above 90 kg from 12.30 pm IST

Pincky Balhara, Malaprabha Yallappa Jadhav in Women's Under 52 kg from 12.30 pm IST

Sailing:

Varun Ashok Thakkar/Ganapathy Kelapanda Chengappa in 49er Men (Race 9) at 10.30 am IST

Varsha Gautham/Sweta Shervegar in 49er FX Women (Race 9) at 10.35 am IST

Nethra Kumanan in Laser Radial (Race 8) at 10.35 am IST

Govind Bairagi, Harshita Tomar in Open Laser 4.7 (Race 8) at 10.40 am IST

Team India in Mixed RS One at 12.10 pm IST

Sepak takraw:

Women: India vs Japan at 12.30 pm IST

Soft Tennis:

Jay Meena, Jitender Mehlda in Men's Singles at 7.30 am IST

Abhilasha Mehra, Namita Seth in Women's Singles at 7.30 am IST

Squash:

India vs Thailand at 8.30 am IST

India vs Indonesia at 4.30 pm IST

in Women's Team (Pool Round)

India vs Qatar at 2.30 pm IST in Men's Team (Pool Round)

Volleyball:

India vs Pakistan in

Men's 7th-12th place at 11.00 am IST