India's schedule on Day 10 of Asian Games 2018 - PV Sindhu, Jinson Johnson to vie for gold

Bengaluru, August 27: Neeraj Chopra scripted history by becoming the first Indian to clinch a gold medal in javelin throw at the Asian Games 2018. Three silver medals rushed in from athletics, while Saina Nehwal settled for a bronze medal in badminton.
On Day 10 (August 28) of the Asian Games 2018, PV Sindhu will look to add a ninth gold medal to India's medals' tally when she takes on Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu Ying in the Women's Singles final. Tzu Ying had defeated Nehwal in a semifinal on Monday.
The two compound archery teams will battle it out with Korea for the first prize in the team event.
That apart, Jinson Johnson and Manjith Singh will feature in the Men's 800m final on Tuesday, August 28.
Hima Das and Dutee Chand, who have bagged silver already, will begin their campaign in the 200m run as well.
Here's India's full schedule on Day 10 of the Asian Games 2018 -
Archery:
India vs Korea in Compound Women's Team final at 11.15 am IST
India vs Korea in Compound Men's Team final at 12.05 am IST
Athletics:
Swapna Barman, Purnima Hembram in Women's Heptathlon from 7.30 am IST
Hima Das, Dutee Chand in Women's 200m heats from 8.15 am IST
Annu Rani in Women's Javelin Throw from 5.55 pm IST
Jinson Johnson, Manjith Singh in Men's 800m final at 6.10 pm IST
Suriya Loganathan, Sanjivani Jadhav in Women's 5,000m final at 6.20 pm IST
Team India in 4x400m Mixed Relay at 7.15 pm IST
"I hope I get my country 🇮🇳a GOLD," says #PVSindhu

Badminton:
PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu Ying in Women's Singles final at 11.40 am IST
Boxing: Sonia Lather vs Jo Son Hwa in Women's Feather (57kg) quarterfinals at 1 pm IST
Pavitra vs Hasanah Huswatun in Women's Light (60kg) quarterfinals at 1.45 pm IST
Bridge:
Arunkumar Sinha, Choksi Rita
Satyanarayana Bachiraju, Kiran Nadar
Rajeev Khandelwal, Himani Khandelwal in Mixed Pair Qualification Round from 8 am IST
Pranab Bardhan, Shibhnath Sarkar
Subhash Gupta, Sapan Desai
Sumith Mukherjee, Debabrata Majumder in Men's Pair Qualification Round from 8.30 am IST
Cycling:
Deborah, Aleena Reji in Women's Keirin Round 1 at 7.30 am IST
Team India in Women's Team Pursuit Round 1 at 7.30 am IST
Diving:
K Ramanand Sharma, Siddarth Pardeshi in Men's Synchronised 3m Springboard from 6.45 pm IST
Equestrian:
Kaevaan Kevic Setalvad, Chetan Reddy Nakula, Zahan Kevic Setalvad in Jumping (individual) Qualifier 1 from 6.30 am IST
Hockey:
Men: India vs Sri Lanka at 2.30 pm IST
The Indian Men's Hockey Team will take on Sri Lanka in their final pool-stage match at the @asiangames2018 on 28th August.
Kurash:
Jatin, Jacky Gahlot in Men's Under 66 kg from 12.30 pm IST
Parikshit Kumar, Aswin Padari Chandran in Men's Above 90 kg from 12.30 pm IST
Pincky Balhara, Malaprabha Yallappa Jadhav in Women's Under 52 kg from 12.30 pm IST

In #Athletics #JinsonJohnson and #ManjeetSingh of #TeamIndia have qualified for the Men's 800m Finals. Acc to qualification results, Jinson stands strong at the top with 1:47.39 while Manjit is ranked 8th at 1:48.64!
Sailing:
Varun Ashok Thakkar/Ganapathy Kelapanda Chengappa in 49er Men (Race 9) at 10.30 am IST
Varsha Gautham/Sweta Shervegar in 49er FX Women (Race 9) at 10.35 am IST
Nethra Kumanan in Laser Radial (Race 8) at 10.35 am IST
Govind Bairagi, Harshita Tomar in Open Laser 4.7 (Race 8) at 10.40 am IST
Team India in Mixed RS One at 12.10 pm IST
Sepak takraw:
Women: India vs Japan at 12.30 pm IST
Soft Tennis:
Jay Meena, Jitender Mehlda in Men's Singles at 7.30 am IST
Abhilasha Mehra, Namita Seth in Women's Singles at 7.30 am IST
Squash:
India vs Thailand at 8.30 am IST
India vs Indonesia at 4.30 pm IST
in Women's Team (Pool Round)
India vs Qatar at 2.30 pm IST in Men's Team (Pool Round)
Volleyball:
India vs Pakistan in
Men's 7th-12th place at 11.00 am IST