Asian Games 2018: Promising young sailor Harshita Tomar claims bronze

Representative image

Jakarta, August 31: India's young sailor Harshita Tomar claimed a bronze in the Open Laser 4.7 at the 18th Asian Games in Indonesia.

At the Indonesia National Sailing Centre, the 16-year-old totalled 62 after race 12 to finish third.

Harshita Tomar

"It is a great feeling to win a medal for the country. I can't explain it. It has been a great learning experience for me," Harshita, a former swimmer, said after winning the medal.

It was India's third medal in sailing on the 13th day of the Games.

Earlier, Varsha Gautham and Sweta Shervegar did the country proud by winning silver in the 49er FX category.

Meanwhile, Varun Thakkar Ashok and Chengappa Ganapathy Kelapanda won bronze with a total of 53 after race 15 in the 49er men's event.

Among other Indian sailors in the fray, Govind Bairagi finished fourth in the Open Laser 4.7, while Nethra Kumanan finished fifth place in Laser Radial Sailing event.

    Story first published: Friday, August 31, 2018, 15:52 [IST]
