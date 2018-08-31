Asian Games 2018: Promising young sailor Harshita Tomar claims bronze

At the Indonesia National Sailing Centre, the 16-year-old totalled 62 after race 12 to finish third.

"It is a great feeling to win a medal for the country. I can't explain it. It has been a great learning experience for me," Harshita, a former swimmer, said after winning the medal.

Congratulations #HarshitaTomar on winning the bronze medal for #India at the #Asiangames2018 #Sailing we are not able to see you performing but we are proud of you adding a medal to the tally #18thAsianGames #Energyofasia #KoiKasarNahi @asiangames2018 @SonyESPN_HD 👏👏👏🇮🇳🇮🇳 — Veerla Sairam (@veerla_sairam) August 31, 2018

It was India's third medal in sailing on the 13th day of the Games.

BRONZE!!

🥉for Harshita Tomar in Open Laser 4.7 sailing.



IND: 🥇1️⃣3️⃣

🥈2️⃣4️⃣

🥉2️⃣5️⃣

#AsianGames⁠ ⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠ ⁠⁠ ⁠⁠ ⁠⁠ ⁠⁠ ⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 — Rajesh Ranjan (@sportyrajesh) August 31, 2018

Earlier, Varsha Gautham and Sweta Shervegar did the country proud by winning silver in the 49er FX category.

ASIAN GAMES SPECIAL PAGE

Meanwhile, Varun Thakkar Ashok and Chengappa Ganapathy Kelapanda won bronze with a total of 53 after race 15 in the 49er men's event.

Among other Indian sailors in the fray, Govind Bairagi finished fourth in the Open Laser 4.7, while Nethra Kumanan finished fifth place in Laser Radial Sailing event.