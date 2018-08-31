Asian Games 2018: Sailors Varsha Gautham and Sweta Shervegar clinch silver

The 20-year-old Varsha and 27-year-old Sweta combined to produce a total score of 40 after 15 races to finish second at the Indonesia National Sailing Centre.

On the 13th day of the quadrennial extravaganza, India clinched three medals in sailing.

Earlier, Harshita Tomar had claimed a bronze in the Open Laser 4.7 event.

The 16-year-old Harshita totalled 62 after race 12 to finish third.

"It is a great feeling to win a medal for the country. I can't explain it. It has been a great learning experience for me," Harshita, a former swimmer, said after winning the medal.

Meanwhile, Varun Thakkar Ashok and Chengappa Ganapathy Kelapanda won bronze with a total of 53 after race 15 in the 49er men's event.

Among other notable performance form Indian sailors Govind Bairagi finished fourth in the Open Laser 4.7, while Nethra Kumanan finished fifth place in Laser Radial Sailing event.