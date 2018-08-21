Asian Games 2018: Sanjeev Rajput settles for silver in 50m 3 position shooting

The Arjuna Awardee shooter missed the gold medal by a whisker as he fell just 0.4 points short of his Chinese counterpart who bagged the gold medal at the Jakabaring International Shooting Range in Palembang.

Union Sports Minister Rajyawardhan Rathore congratulated the veteran shooter for winning a silver medal.

"With his seasoned, superior shooting skills, @SanjeevRajput1 has made India proud by bagging a 🥈 medal! The veteran, already an Arjuna Awardee, has achieved this remarkable feat in Men's 50m Rifle 3 Position at #AsianGames2018 #IndiaAtAsianGames," wrote Rathore on his Twitter handle.

Rajput was leading initially in the finals but eventually slipped to the third spot after scoring low shots but he showed a lot of character to come back into the game and finally settled for a silver.

Congratulations to Sanjeev Rajput for winning silver🥈in Men’s 50m Rifle 3 positions shooting at the #AsianGames2018!



Jai Hind! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/3MGjx9FrAJ — Dr. Satya Pal Singh (@dr_satyapal) August 21, 2018

Though the last few rounds were crucial, You played well #Sanjeev! One more silver🥈 for #India in 50m rifle three position event from 18th Asian Games Jakarta-Palembang 2018.#Congratulations 👏🎉#IndiaAtAsianGames 🇮🇳#AsianGames2018 pic.twitter.com/EFsCCLcGrF — Dept of Sports MYAS (@IndiaSports) August 21, 2018

Our #TOPSAthlete @sanjeevrajput1 wins a silver for #India in men's 50m rifle 3 positions event.

He has now won medals in four consecutive Asian Games.

It's amazing to see our shooters perform incredibly well!#AsianGames2018 #IndiaAtAsianGames #Shooting @OfficialNRAI 🇮🇳🥈 pic.twitter.com/NTbRVlZr78 — SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) August 21, 2018

With this silver from Sanjeev, India's medal tally has reached 8 with 6 medals coming in from shooting. Earlier in the day, India's teenage sensation Saurabh Chaudhary clinched a gold medal in the 10M air pistol event. The 16-year-old won the yellow metal with a Games record 240.7.

