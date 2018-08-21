English

Asian Games 2018: Sanjeev Rajput settles for silver in 50m 3 position shooting

Jakarta, Aug 21: 37-year-old Indian shooter Sanjeev Rajput clinched a silver medal in 50m Rifle 3 position shooting in the 2018 Asian Games currently underway in Indonesian cities of Jakarta and Palembang here on Tuesday (August 21).

The Arjuna Awardee shooter missed the gold medal by a whisker as he fell just 0.4 points short of his Chinese counterpart who bagged the gold medal at the Jakabaring International Shooting Range in Palembang.

Union Sports Minister Rajyawardhan Rathore congratulated the veteran shooter for winning a silver medal.

"With his seasoned, superior shooting skills, @SanjeevRajput1 has made India proud by bagging a 🥈 medal! The veteran, already an Arjuna Awardee, has achieved this remarkable feat in Men's 50m Rifle 3 Position at #AsianGames2018 #IndiaAtAsianGames," wrote Rathore on his Twitter handle.

Rajput was leading initially in the finals but eventually slipped to the third spot after scoring low shots but he showed a lot of character to come back into the game and finally settled for a silver.

With this silver from Sanjeev, India's medal tally has reached 8 with 6 medals coming in from shooting. Earlier in the day, India's teenage sensation Saurabh Chaudhary clinched a gold medal in the 10M air pistol event. The 16-year-old won the yellow metal with a Games record 240.7.

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 21, 2018, 13:05 [IST]
    Read in Hindi: Asian Games 2018: संजीव राजपूत ने लगाया सिल्वर पर निशाना
    Read in Telugu: ఆసియా గేమ్స్: కాంస్యంతో మెరిసిన షూటర్ సంజీవ్ రాజ్‌పుత్

