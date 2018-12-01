English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Smith moves closer to Australian PGA Championship double

By
Cameron Smith
The Australian PGA Championship title is Cameron Smith's to lose after the holder secured a three-stroke lead with one round remaining

Victoria, December 1: Cameron Smith remains on course to retain his Australian PGA Championship title after earning a three-shot lead going into Sunday's final round.

Smith beat fellow Australian Jordan Zunic in a play-off to win at RACV Royal Pines Resort last year.

And the 25-year-old, who has one PGA Tour victory in the United States to his name, posted a five-under 67 on Saturday to reach 14-under overall for the European Tour event, which is co-sanctioned by the PGA Tour of Australasia.

Smith avoided dropping a single stroke during a confident display in Queensland, where two birdies on the way out and three on the back nine put him in position to claim the third professional victory of his career.

He will be joined in the final group by another Australian regular on the PGA Tour, Marc Leishman, whose three-under 69 saw him move outright second at 11 under.

American Harold Varner III, one of the few international representatives on the leaderboard, and Matthew Millar are tied for third at seven under.

Jake McLeod had led jointly after the opening round and remained in touch with Smith at the halfway mark, but a three-over 75 saw him drop back into a share of eighth at five under.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Saturday, December 1, 2018, 12:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 1, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue