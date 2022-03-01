BBBofC investigating Taylor-Catterall scoring as champion says rematch must be at welterweight

Taylor retained his world super-lightweight titles after a points win over Catterall that caused huge consternation.

The judges determined that Taylor had triumphed 112-113, 114-111, 113-112, despite his opponent dominating the first five rounds.

Taylor was also knocked down in the eighth round by 28-year-old Catterall, who stormed out of Glasgow's OVO Hydro following the judges' decision.

Catterall's trainer Jamie Moore, who spoke in the boxer's absence, said: "It's difficult to put into words.

"You're talking about a kid who has worked all his life for that moment, who waited three years for that opportunity. He then performs like that and beats the champion in his own backyard - and gets absolutely robbed."

The BBBofC announced on Monday (February 28) it was investigating the scoring and would "advise accordingly".

Taylor, who said he took time off with his family before watching back footage of the fight, praised Catterall but insisted he felt the decision was fair.

"First and foremost, I want to congratulate Jack Catterall on a great fight. He rose to the occasion and fought a valiant fight. However, I believe I won a very close fight," Taylor said on Instagram.

"Many fans believe Jack deserved the decision, and that's fine. We both went in there and fought our guts out for 12 rounds... but the personal attacks on myself and especially my family are disgusting and uncalled for.

"My days at 140 are numbered. My future is at welterweight. Jack Catterall deserves another title shot, and as soon as possible. I've never ducked a challenge in my career, and I'd be happy to fight Jack again, but it would have to be at welterweight.

"Jack is a great sportsman, a helluva fighter, and deserves every bit of the admiration he's been receiving.

"Fighting as the undisputed champion on Scottish soil was a dream come true, but I'm only getting started. I'll be back and better than ever, this time ready to conquer the welterweight division."