Bengaluru Open 2019 to tee off from Tuesday; star golfers to descend on KGA greens

By
Bengaluru, December 16: Some of the leading golfers in the country like Rahil Gangjee, Udayan Mane and defending champion from Sri Lanka Anura Rohana will feature in the star-studded field during this year's Bengaluru Open, in association with Karnataka Tourism, starting from Tuesday (December 17) at the Karnataka Golf Association course.

The four-day event carries a prize money of Rs 40 lakh. The event carries dual significance as it is the last full-field tournament as the race to the top spot in the PGTI Order of the Merit table. Besides that, the event will also determine the players who make it to the elite field of PGTI's Top 60 that will play in next week's season-ending TATA Steel Tour Championship in Jamshedpur.

The tournament, now into its third edition, will feature a stellar field including reputed names such as Bengaluru-based Rahil Gangjee, former champions Udayan Mane and Sri Lankan Anura Rohana, as well as other leading golfers like Honey Baisoya and Karandeep Kochhar. A total of 121 players will be competing at the event including 118 professionals and three amateurs.

There will be a strong local presence as the likes of M Dharma, Syed Saqib Ahmed and C Muniyappa will also be part of the field. The prominent foreign names include the Lankan quartet of Rohana, Mithun Perera, N Thangaraja and K Prabagaran, Bangladesh's Md Zamal Hossain Mollah and Australian Kunal Bhasin.

Uttam Singh Mundy, CEO, PGTI, said: "The Bengaluru Open Golf Championship has emerged as an important stop on the PGTI since its launch in 2017. We thank Indo-MIM for sharing our vision for the growth of professional golf in India through this partnership. We look forward to an exhilarating week of golf as the excitement peaks with the season nearing its conclusion and players staking claim to the top spots in the Order of Merit."

Story first published: Monday, December 16, 2019, 18:46 [IST]
